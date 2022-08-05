ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Man “finishes the ride” after losing leg in accident

By Darrylin Horne
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZysA3_0h6g5Lmo00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man in Michigan has found his way to finish the ride.

Back in 2014 while riding his bike, he was hit by a semitruck. He decided to amputate his left leg two years later.

Now, and with the help of some local prosthesis, he was able to overcome so much.

Ben Barefoot decided to complete the 6 mile path he started on that lifechanging day.

This past July on the same day of his six year anniversary as an amputee, him and his prosthesis started “Finish the Run,” so that Ben could finish out the ride that led to his injury.

According to the amputee coalition, 2.1 million people are living with limb loss in America. While some think of it as a disadvantage, Ben Barefoot doesn’t see it that way.

“I don’t want peoples disabilities to outweigh what can be their ability,” Ben said.

Fast forward to now, he gets to do something he cares about the most, but the journey to get back there was a long one.

“Eight years ago, I was riding my bicycle to work down in Indiana, and I was ran over by a semi,” Ben said.

He suffered from unemployment and depression for many years, and even had to move back in with his parents. He spent two years trying to save his shattered leg, and endured 15 surgeries.

“Unsuccessfully fixing it, I talked to my orthopedic surgent down in Indiana about amputation. Knowing where prosthesis have came, its gotta be a better life than I was walking with my messed up leg,” Ben said.

Ben finished the ride this past July where the accident took place. This year was meaningful in many ways.

“Especially doing it on the anniversary of my accident,” Ben said.

In 2018 he met Scott who is also an amputee. He owns 50% of Bremer Prosthetics in Saginaw and East Lansing, and helps people like Ben and himself reach their athletic goals.

“I know that when we started working with him prosthetically, he started to make significant gains and he’s a very motivated individual”, said Scott. “He’s eager to do things, and he obviously follows through with the things that he sets out to do.”

Though he’s part of the amputee community, Ben has advice that everyone can take.

“You will stumble, but that just makes you tougher. If you fall, get back up and try again. If you never start, you can never finish,” Ben said.

Ben’s new goal is to complete a 5K run, but is working to raise funds to pay for a prosthetic running leg.

If youu would like to donate to help him achieve this goal, click the link here to donate to his GoFundMe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WZZM 13

2 people die after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Two people have died after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Officials say around 12:39 p.m. Monday, police were called for two possible drownings. When they arrived, bystanders had already pulled the victims from the...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
East Lansing, MI
Accidents
East Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
East Lansing, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Eaton Rapids could get pickleball courts

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Eaton Rapids hopes to be home to several new pickleball courts, all thanks to a crowdfunding campaign. The sport, which is similar to tennis, has been blowing up lately. It’s considered the fastest-growing sport in the country. If the campaign reaches its goal of $30,000 by September […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash

BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run. The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amputation#Prosthesis#Depression#Accident
Tv20detroit.com

Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
SALINE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions.  Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting in Lansing. According to authorities, three teenagers were taken into police custody Friday just before 3 p.m. Police said the shooting happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road.
LANSING, MI
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy