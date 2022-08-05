ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide investigation opens after man dies from three-year-old head injuries

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an incident that left a 41-year-old man with head injuries leading to his death more than three years later.

On Dec. 22, 2018, Gerald Terrell was struck by an individual outside of his home in the 1400 block of Zenner Dr. at 3:00 a.m., according to Columbus police. Terrell fell to the ground, hitting his head, and was transported to a local hospital.

The initial investigation was conducted by the Felony Assault Unit.

4 killed in Butler Twp. shooting, police searching for person of interest

After Terrell passed away earlier this year on Jan. 12, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office has now ruled the incident a homicide. Authorities say Terrell’s death is a result from the injury suffered in December 2018.

The suspect is known, but their name is being withheld at this time, Columbus police said.

Columbus Police Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

NBC4 Columbus

