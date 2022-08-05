ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Doja Cat Just Shaved Off Her Hair AND Eyebrows on Instagram Live

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJHMT_0h6g5Dj000

Click here to read the full article.

Doja Cat is making some major changes to her look. And before you think this is some kind of emotional breakdown, girl looks good . And she knows it. If I would look half as good, I would bust out the razor right now. ICYMI, Doja Cat shaved her head and eyebrows Friday on Instagram Live to almost 25,000 fans. She’s constantly playing around with her beauty look, with wigs and hair colors and bold makeup. But this has to be her biggest change yet.

After buzzing off her hair , and showing how cool her head looks now, she grabbed a razor and shaving cream and started going to prep her eyebrows. “My makeup artist just texted me, ‘Are you shaving your brows off? I’m driving the fuck over,'” she said. “I’m gonna do it.” And she did. When she was done, she said how “obsessed” she was. Yup, so is everyone else.

She explained some of her reasoning behind the new look. “I don’t like having hair… I don’t wear my hair out… What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna fucking wear it out?” she said. Well, she has a point there. Plus, with a face like that, why wouldn’t you want to show it off? “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” Doja said. “I, like, don’t like having hair…I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

“I remember feeling so fucking exhausted with working out…and I’d be wearing wigs , and they’d be getting tacky,” she continued. “They’d re-tack because of the moisture, and then they’d start sliding and peeling off my head while I’m doing this incredibly strenuous thing. I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus ’cause I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing. … It’s just a fucking nightmare, dude, I’m over it.”

She shared her final look on Instagram stories and what she did to her brows is truly iconic. The little hearts? Screaming over them.

Why do we have a feeling Doja just started a new brow trend? And with ’90s skinny brows coming back, it’s right on time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0h6g5Dj000

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

TikTok’s New ‘Siren Eyes’ Trend Is a Sexy Take on the Smoky Eye

Click here to read the full article. In Greek mythology a siren is a “temptress” or a “humanlike being with an alluring voice” who “lured mariners to destruction by singing.” In 2022, women are often called sirens for being so enticing, it’s almost dangerous. Think Old Hollywood stars Dorothy Dandridge and Rita Hayworth with their dramatic eye makeup. Now, TikTokers are evoking these sultry looks with what they’re calling “siren eyes.” What sounds like a complicated makeup look is actually pretty do-able at home. But you’re going to need a good black eyeliner. We first saw anyone talk specifically about siren...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Malia Obama Was Just Seen With a 33-Year-Old Producer After Her Split With Her College Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. As a former First Daughter, there’s been interest in who Malia Obama is dating now and what she’s been up to since her family left the White House. Malia—the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama—was last linked to her Harvard University classmate, Rory Farquharson, whom she started dating in 2017 and split from in the past few years. Now, there seems to be a new man in Malia’s life. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Malia, 24, was seen on what seemed to be a date with music...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Maisie Williams
Person
Doja Cat
HollywoodLife

Beyonce’s Daughter Rumi, 5, ‘Loves Fashion’, Says Grandma Tina Knowles

Beyonce‘s youngest daughter Rumi Carter, 5, has inherited her stylish superstar mom’s love for fashion, according to her grandmother. “Rumi loves fashion. She picks out her own clothes,” Tina Knowles, 68, told Oprah Daily. “We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top that had the same colors. It actually looked really cute. She’s 5. I was impressed.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)

Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyebrows#Shaving
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos

She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
HollywoodLife

Teresa Giudice’s 4 Daughters Rock Cute Dresses At Her Bridal Shower: ‘Built In Best Friends’

Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana Giudice, 13, proudly posed with their mom, Teresa Giudice, 50, at the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s bridal shower in Asbury Park, NJ last weekend, and each girl, who Teresa calls her “built in best friends”, matched in blue. As you can see in the photo below, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana wore mini dresses in different shades of blue, while Gia wore a longer dress that appeared white with a blue floral design on it.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Short Shorts At Whole Foods With A$AP Rocky 2 Mos. After Baby

Rihanna, 34, showed off her post-baby body during a recent outing to Whole Foods in New York City, NY, and she looked great! The singer wore a yellow top under a blue and black coat, black shorts, and white sneakers during the trip as her boyfriend and father of her child, A$AP Rocky, 33, walked beside her. She also wore a yellow baseball cap as her curly hair was down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopWired

Nicki Minaj Says “I’m Not Pregnant, I’m Fat”

In an Instagram Live chat with her Barbz, rapper Nicki Minaj was asked if she and husband Kenneth Petty were expecting a second child. She responded, “I’m not fat, guys, I’m pregnant. Sorry.” The comment was apparently meant to be a joke. However, her fans definitely took the news and ran with it.  As noted […]
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

61K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy