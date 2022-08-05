ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alyson Hannigan’s $18M ‘This is Us’ home, a screen set fave, finds a buyer

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
 3 days ago

“How I Met Your Mother” star Alyson Hannigan has found a potential buyer for her five-bedroom, three-acre Encino estate — which was also a location used in the NBC drama “This Is Us.”

Hilton & Hyland agent Michael LaMontagna — who held the eight-bathroom listing along with Alexis LaMontagna of Coldwell Banker — confirmed to The Post Friday that the 48-year-old celebrity’s former California address has entered contract. The compound was last listed for $18 million.

Known as the Sherman Residence, Hannigan’s house was built in 2001 and is composed of a “series of board-formed concrete, wood and glass pavilions connected by gallery spaces that together define a central courtyard,” according to the listing. In addition to being the TV actor’s actual abode, the home also served as a set for the home Rebecca (Mandy Moore) told Kevin (Justin Hartley) to build in memory of her late husband and his father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), according to TMZ, which first reported the news .

The 142,291-square-foot property is also seen in a number of flash-forward scenes in the final seasons of the show, which ended in May . Hannigan has previously expressed that she enjoyed having her home used as a set as, in exchange, the network paid for many a repair bill for work on it, wrote TMZ.

The property has served as a set for numerous productions.
Tyler Hogan
The home has entered into contract.
Tyler Hogan
It was last listed for $18 million.
Tyler Hogan
Hannigan and her husband reportedly recently bought a property in Santa Monica.
Tyler Hogan
The home is located within a gated community.
Tyler Hogan
The property includes both a main house and a separate guest house.
Tyler Hogan
The home was built in 2001.
Tyler Hogan
The address is popular among producers.
Tyler Hogan
In all, the house has five bedrooms.
Tyler Hogan

“This Is Us” isn’t the compound’s only film credit: It’s apparently popular among producers and can also be seen in “Fun With Dick and Jane,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and at least one Super Bowl commercial.

In addition to its IMDb page-worth of set associations, the lush, tree-dotted listing also features amenities including a guest house, home gym, pool, tennis court with viewing deck and an office. It is located in a gated community south of Ventura Boulevard.

Hannigan — who bought the property for $7.95 million with her husband, Alexis Denisof, in 2016 — will likely now move to Santa Monica, where the pair reportedly purchased a new home last month, according to TMZ.

