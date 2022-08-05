ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Local high school bands place in top 10 at State Fair Band Day finals

By FROM NEWS REPORTS
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeYaV_0h6g53yz00

INDIANAPOLIS — Winchester Community High School placed second and Muncie Central third at Indiana State Fair Band Day on Friday night, finishing behind first-place winner Kokomo.

The top 10 finishers in finals competition Friday night, according to the Indiana State Fair, were:

  1. Kokomo High School
  2. Winchester Community High School
  3. Muncie Central High School
  4. Anderson High School
  5. Centerville High School
  6. Lebanon High School
  7. Jay County High School
  8. Yorktown High School
  9. Northeastern High School
  10. Greensburg Comm., North Decatur Jr./Sr. High Schools

In 2021, Muncie Central won the Band Day championship and Winchester placed third, after no contest was held in 2020. Winchester last won the Band Day championship two consecutive years, in 2015 and 2016.

Monroe Central also qualified to compete in finals Friday night at the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand, finishing 13th, according to the State Fair Band Day/Central Indiana Track Show Association Facebook page.

Other local high school bands scheduled to compete in preliminaries during the day Friday but not qualifying for finals were Cowan/Daleville, Blackford, Henry County and Randolph Southern. A total of 39 bands competed.

More: Here's how local bands did in earlier contests this summer

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Local high school bands place in top 10 at State Fair Band Day finals

Comments / 1

Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Prairie Cheerleaders State Champs

Congratulations to the Clinton Prairie Varsity cheer-leading squad. They won first place over the weekend at the Indiana State Fair cheer-leading competition. In the Large Varsity (with Music) division. They are the 2022 CHAMPS!!
CLINTON, IN
FOX59

Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home […]
HAGERSTOWN, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Winchester, IN
Winchester, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Decatur, IN
City
Muncie, IN
City
Centerville, IN
Muncie, IN
Education
City
Lebanon, IN
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerville High School#Highschool#The Indiana State Fair#Fantastic#Spiritofmuncie#Monroe Central#The State Fair Band Day#Cowan Daleville#Randolph Southern#Muncie Star Press
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
1017thepoint.com

SEMI SMASHES INTO HISTORIC COVERED BRIDGE

(Preble County, OH)--A historic covered bridge in Preble County was heavily damaged and possibly destroyed when a semi driver inexplicably tried to squeeze his semi through it. It happened at the Brubaker Bridge, which is about a quarter-mile outside of Gratis. The semi’s trailer took out the top and sides of one end of the bridge. The county engineer’s office has inspected the damage and said that the bridge, which dates back to 1887, is closed indefinitely.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
indianapublicradio.org

I-465 construction projects, lane restrictions, begin this week and will last three years

Indianapolis native and former WBST staff announcer Dave Letterman once said Indiana has two seasons: Winter and Construction. For motorists commuting between Indianapolis and Anderson and Muncie, that joke becomes reality, starting soon. Access to Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard on the Indianapolis north side will be restricted beginning this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Current Publishing

City of Noblesville eyes annexation of land for Midland Pointe

The City of Noblesville is looking to annex 34 acres of land tied to a $72 million mixed-use development set to include commercial, retail and residential space. The project, known as Midland Pointe, was unveiled earlier this year and is being proposed at the southeast quadrant of Westfield and Hazel Dell roads. The project is being developed by Old Town Companies, which is also developing a separate mixed-use project in Noblesville known as The Village at Federal Hill located near Federal Hill Commons.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

The British invade Hamilton County!

The multinational band 45RPM brought fans of the British Invasion and the 1960s in general to Cool Creek Park for the final free concert of the series. Featuring band members from both England the United States, 45RPM filled the air with classics from groups like The Beatles, The Animals, The Kinks, The Turtles, The Byrds, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Hollies . . . you name it! Learn more about 45RPM at 45rpm60s.com.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton

Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy