INDIANAPOLIS — Winchester Community High School placed second and Muncie Central third at Indiana State Fair Band Day on Friday night, finishing behind first-place winner Kokomo.

The top 10 finishers in finals competition Friday night, according to the Indiana State Fair, were:

Kokomo High School Winchester Community High School Muncie Central High School Anderson High School Centerville High School Lebanon High School Jay County High School Yorktown High School Northeastern High School Greensburg Comm., North Decatur Jr./Sr. High Schools

In 2021, Muncie Central won the Band Day championship and Winchester placed third, after no contest was held in 2020. Winchester last won the Band Day championship two consecutive years, in 2015 and 2016.

Monroe Central also qualified to compete in finals Friday night at the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand, finishing 13th, according to the State Fair Band Day/Central Indiana Track Show Association Facebook page.

Other local high school bands scheduled to compete in preliminaries during the day Friday but not qualifying for finals were Cowan/Daleville, Blackford, Henry County and Randolph Southern. A total of 39 bands competed.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Local high school bands place in top 10 at State Fair Band Day finals