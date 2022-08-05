ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State President Clif Smart receives 4% raise, pushing base pay above $400K

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
Missouri State's governing board wrapped up its evaluation of President Clif Smart on Friday, noting he performed well in all areas.

The MSU Board of Governors gave him a 4% pay raise — the same amount as all full-time employees — pushing his base salary to $407,056.

Smart will also receive a $25,000 retention bonus at the end of this year.

The length of his contract remains unchanged, however. It runs through June 2026.

In a news release announcing the results of the evaluation, board chair Carol Silvey stated: “As the pandemic continued for a second year, President Smart moved the university forward, attaining significant funding and strategically guiding the university to a position of strength."

Smart provided his self-assessment to the board in a closed June meeting. He has been in the role since 2011, and received positive reviews each year.

The board evaluates Smart on strategic and educational leadership; organizational and financial management; external, internal and board relations; plus personal values and characteristics.

He said the feedback he receives annually is meaningful, especially during the past two years of the pandemic.

"We've been able to do really meaningful things," he said. "And I think it's a tribute to our whole team."

Smart pointed to the "unprecedented funding levels" in recent years, from both state and federal lawmakers, and other successes that include:

  • Record-setting fundraising;
  • Regular review of new doctoral programs;
  • Finding a donor and renaming the Great Southern Bank Arena;
  • Hiring university leaders in top and key positions.

Smart said the hires include Zora Mulligan, executive vice president; John Jasinski, interim provost; and Brad Bodenhausen, vice president for global partnerships.

"That was really important to the board. We talked a lot about that today," Smart said of the annual board retreat. "I turned a lot of this retreat over to John and Zora and Brad and they all excelled. They worked well together and they laid out plans and the board was really impressed."

Smart said he is proud of the team that the university has assembled, including leaders who have worked alongside him for years, and newer hires.

"Bringing in new people is exhilarating," he said. "All of the sudden, you have a different voice. A different thought sometimes energizes people."

Smart has said the hires were part of his succession planning. Asked how long he planned to stay, he said "my window is sometime in the next two to four years."

"Part of that is how the whole team develops, part of that is circumstances, part of that is my energy level, and part of that is board satisfaction," he said. "I told the board today I am planning to be here. I have no plans to retire but we're just going to take it one year at a time and we're going to check in with each other to see how we think things are going."

Looking ahead, Smart said he is excited to wrap up the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university in late October.

But he said there are challenges ahead.

"Almost every university in Missouri is looking at an enrollment challenge for next year," he said. "We are not graduating more (high school) seniors. It's pretty flat. But less of them are going to college. They're choosing other options."

Full-time employees working at the university on July 1, 2022 will receive a retention bonus of $1,000.

Smart will receive a $50,000 cash retention bonus on June 30, 2023, as agreed in an earlier contract adjustment.

The board, citing Smart's performance in recent years, increased his annual cash bonus to $75,000 starting June 30, 2024 — as an incentive for him to stay.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

citizenzero
3d ago

For doing what??? And they wonder what the problem is with student loans. It’s the schools.

