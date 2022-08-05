ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville police involved in two-county chase of man they say stole an AK-47

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

PRATTVILLE — Police in Prattville were involved Friday afternoon in a two-county chase of a "known felon," resulting in two vehicle crashes before police arrested the man, the city's police chief said.

The pursuit began at Bass Pro Shops about 4 p.m., when patrol officers spotted a man that police had been searching for over the past several days, said Police Chief Mark Thompson.

"We felt he was armed and a threat to the public. That's why we continued the pursuit after the two crashes," he said.

Thompson did not release the man's name because charges had not been filed late Friday afternoon. The man was wanted for allegedly stealing an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, the chief said.

The man got into a black pick-up and fled the parking lot, driving down Rocky Mount Road where he struck another vehicle. The occupants of that vehicle suffered minor injuries, Thompson said.

The chase continued on rural county roads in Elmore County before crossing into Autauga County. The pick-up then struck another vehicle, injuring its occupants, Thompson said.

The chase ended at the intersection of Autauga County roads 40 and 85, where officers deployed spike strips that flattened the pick-up's tires. Neither the suspect nor a female who was traveling with him in the truck were injured during the chase, Thompson said.

Corpse: Abuse of a corpse charge dropped in case of human remains found in Prattville storage unit

"We have been looking for this suspect for the past several days, even having the special ops officers involved in the search," Thompson said. "We felt we had to get him off the streets. We feel he was in Bass Pro buying ammunition for the AK. When we arrested him, he had the AK ammo and several AK mags in his possession."

Police found the stolen rifle and a stolen handgun in his vehicle after the chase ended, Thompson said.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wrecks that occurred during the chase.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville police involved in two-county chase of man they say stole an AK-47

The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

