Riverton, IL

How this new Riverton football coach will bring a touch of Rochester to the Hawks

By Bill Welt, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

RIVERTON — Colton Piper watched his dad, Troy, help Rochester become one of the most prominent high school football programs in the state under Derek Leonard.

The 2014 Rochester graduate now hopes he can replicate a similar winning formula at Riverton.

Riverton School District No. 14 announced Piper as the next head football coach on Friday, pending board approval on the first official day of practice on Monday.

'Not forgetting about us little guys': Local NFL talent returns to Springfield for camp

“My dad got to coach with Derek Leonard, so I was around that program and really got to see it turn into what it is today,” Piper said. “Obviously learned a ton from Derek, coach (Derrick) Nelson, coach (Tyson) Corley, coach (Steve) Buecker, I mean, everybody over there.

“They've been great to me my whole life, so hopefully I've seen how to do it the right way and I can get that done over here.”

Colton Piper was a freshman when Leonard and the Rockets won the first of four consecutive state championships . Piper was part of all four title teams.

“I think just watching my dad growing up, he was always coaching football, girls basketball,” Piper said. “It was always in the summers growing up going from gym to gym, going to different football games, so I just fell in love with it and it's what I've done my whole life.”

Airing it out

Piper has four seasons under his belt as the Hawks’ offensive coordinator and replaces Jason Nikson, who resigned on July 28 . Piper also assisted one season at Pleasant Plains.

Last season, Piper helped direct the most prolific passing game in the Sangamo Conference with then quarterback Zach Hinds .

More: Chicago Bears name Riverton quarterback their weekly high school all-star

Hinds, now at Illinois Wesleyan, threw for 2,569 yards and 26 touchdowns but the Hawks missed the playoffs with a 4-5 overall record.

Junior quarterback Eithen Bates will take his place.

“The goal is still the same,” Piper said. “We should have made playoffs last year, and we didn't meet our goal. But nothing's different. It's a lot of new faces, but our plan is to go out and compete every day, compete with everybody we line up against and focus on the positive and try to come out on top more than not.”

Those gaudy numbers certainly reflect Piper’s time at Rochester.

“It was a lot of the same stuff (from Rochester),” Piper said. “I tried to teach that the same way I saw Derek teach his quarterbacks. Derek will talk about how his quarterbacks kind of have to play through his mind and what he would do in his head.

“Zach and I were very much on the same page, and he's just kind of natural at it. There were things I didn't have to tell him to do that he was just good at. I got pretty lucky there having Zach. But I think our relationship probably had a lot to do with the success he had.”

Jumping straight in

It may seem like a baptism by fire, but Piper will virtually keep the same coaching staff.

Riverton also participated in three 7-on-7 scrimmages over the summer.

“We're not going to change a lot,” Piper said. “Our practices are going to look similar. They're going to be probably a little bit longer and a little more intense in August just because we couldn't go pads all summer because we're still waiting on helmets to get back, so we're going to have to be pretty intense here in August.”

More: The Leonard Bowl and 4 other intriguing Springfield-area football games in Week 1

Riverton, which hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2009, opens at home against Stanford Olympia on Aug. 26.

“As coaches, we're going to key on relationships and knowing where these kids are at in their heads,” Piper said. “We're going to focus on only the positives, we're not going to acknowledge negatives, so we're going to focus on getting better every day and being the best people we can be and developing leaders.

“Hopefully if we can get all of that worked out, the product on the field will match it.”

Contact Bill Welt: (217) 788-1545, bill.welt@sj-r.com , Twitter.com/BillWelt

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: How this new Riverton football coach will bring a touch of Rochester to the Hawks

