Oklahoma City, OK

Man arrested after shootout leaves two women injured Thursday night

By Jessie Christopher Smith, Oklahoman
 3 days ago

A shootout involving two vehicles caused police to shut down streets in northwest Oklahoma City late Thursday into early Friday.

About 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of gunshots near Quail Springs Mall at 2501 W Memorial Road. Callers told police they saw two vehicles chasing each other, with the occupants shooting at one another, driving east and then south of the area.

Shortly afterward, police found a truck near NW 125 and Pennsylvania Avenue with three people inside it, including a woman with multiple gunshot injuries to her thigh, rib cage and armpit; and another woman with a leg injury.

“The other victim sustained very minor injuries,” said Oklahoma City police Sgt. Dillon Quirk. “It was either a graze wound or some fragmented glass that had cut her leg, so that was nowhere near as serious as the victim with gunshot wounds.”

Both were treated by emergency medics at the scene, and the woman with multiple injuries was taken to a local hospital for further care. Quirk said her condition is not critical.

The truck's third occupant, a 22-year-old man, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail early Friday on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The truck carrying the suspect and the two women was riddled with more than a dozen bullet holes, mostly on the rear window and along the passenger side but none on the driver’s side, police records showed.

The other vehicle allegedly involved in the shootout and its occupants have yet to be found, police said.

“I don’t have any knowledge as to what color or what kind, anything like that, of the other vehicle,” Quirk said. “Nothing about any of the occupants of the other vehicle showing up at a hospital, either.”

An investigation into the shooting remains open. Quirk suggested anyone with information about the shooting contact police at 405-297-1200.

Editor's note: The name of the suspect was removed from an earlier version of this story to comply with The Oklahoma's criminal justice reporting rules regarding less serious crimes.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Man arrested after shootout leaves two women injured Thursday night

John Sommers
3d ago

People don't understand how easy it is to get a gun today. We got individuals everywhere allowing Their Emotions to Overpower Their Intelligence. The Devil is busy everyday folks.

