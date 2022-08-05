Miners head into second round of playoffs

HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing amateur baseball team competed at state was 2018.

The Miners can take another step toward that goal today when they take on Bemidji in a Northwest Border/Red River Region 1C playoff contest, beginning at 7 p.m. in Ada.

According to Hibbing manager Adam Schafer, there’s 140 teams in Class C baseball, and right now, the Miners are in the final 60 teams still alive for the postseason.

“To be able to compete for a state-tournament berth in our first year in the Border League, that’s a testament to how we came together at the end of the season,” Schafer said. “We’ll have the same group we had last Sunday.

“The way we played Sunday with this group, it’s a good baseball team. We’ll have a much-different look than when we played Bemidji a couple of weeks ago when they beat us badly.”

To take that next step, it’s imperative that Hibbing win this game against Bemidji.

That would put them one game closer to that state goal.

“If we get the opportunity to win that game, we get into the state-qualifer on Sunday,” Schafer said. “Winning that first one is important in terms of playing one game on Sunday instead of two.

“If we lose, we will play two on Sunday to get into the third weekend to qualify for state.”

Bemidji was the No. 1 seed coming out of the Northwest Border League, so getting past the Blue Ox won’t be an easy task to accomplish.

“We don’t know who we’re going to face in terms of their pitching,” Schafer said. “We’re coming off of a game where we scored seven runs and got double-digit hits. There’s a confidence that we have the ability to beat Bemidji.”

What makes the Blue Ox so tough?

“They don’t make any errors,” Schafer said. “Anything we do has to be earned.”

Especially with Bemidji’s pitching staff.

“Their pitchers throw strikes,” Schafer said. “They’re not overpowering. The couple of pitchers we saw throw strikes and mix it well in terms of throwing their off-speed stuff and fastballs.

“They have no problem throwing that off-speed stuff on 3-2 counts. They’re confident in their pitching. We’ll need good at bats in terms of jumping on fastballs early and putting pressure on them defensively, which we didn’t do two weeks ago.”

Schafer said Dan Wood will be on the mound for the Miners, facing an offense that’s tough throughout the order.

“The guys at the top of their order have a knack of getting on base,” Schafer said. “They have no problem nickel-and-diming you, stealing a base and taking advantage of our errors.

“We’ll have to match them defensively. If we win, we’ll have Matt (Erickson) coming back on Sunday, so that sets us up perfectly for pitching.”