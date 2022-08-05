ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Miners head into second round of playoffs

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing amateur baseball team competed at state was 2018.

The Miners can take another step toward that goal today when they take on Bemidji in a Northwest Border/Red River Region 1C playoff contest, beginning at 7 p.m. in Ada.

According to Hibbing manager Adam Schafer, there’s 140 teams in Class C baseball, and right now, the Miners are in the final 60 teams still alive for the postseason.

“To be able to compete for a state-tournament berth in our first year in the Border League, that’s a testament to how we came together at the end of the season,” Schafer said. “We’ll have the same group we had last Sunday.

“The way we played Sunday with this group, it’s a good baseball team. We’ll have a much-different look than when we played Bemidji a couple of weeks ago when they beat us badly.”

To take that next step, it’s imperative that Hibbing win this game against Bemidji.

That would put them one game closer to that state goal.

“If we get the opportunity to win that game, we get into the state-qualifer on Sunday,” Schafer said. “Winning that first one is important in terms of playing one game on Sunday instead of two.

“If we lose, we will play two on Sunday to get into the third weekend to qualify for state.”

Bemidji was the No. 1 seed coming out of the Northwest Border League, so getting past the Blue Ox won’t be an easy task to accomplish.

“We don’t know who we’re going to face in terms of their pitching,” Schafer said. “We’re coming off of a game where we scored seven runs and got double-digit hits. There’s a confidence that we have the ability to beat Bemidji.”

What makes the Blue Ox so tough?

“They don’t make any errors,” Schafer said. “Anything we do has to be earned.”

Especially with Bemidji’s pitching staff.

“Their pitchers throw strikes,” Schafer said. “They’re not overpowering. The couple of pitchers we saw throw strikes and mix it well in terms of throwing their off-speed stuff and fastballs.

“They have no problem throwing that off-speed stuff on 3-2 counts. They’re confident in their pitching. We’ll need good at bats in terms of jumping on fastballs early and putting pressure on them defensively, which we didn’t do two weeks ago.”

Schafer said Dan Wood will be on the mound for the Miners, facing an offense that’s tough throughout the order.

“The guys at the top of their order have a knack of getting on base,” Schafer said. “They have no problem nickel-and-diming you, stealing a base and taking advantage of our errors.

“We’ll have to match them defensively. If we win, we’ll have Matt (Erickson) coming back on Sunday, so that sets us up perfectly for pitching.”

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 101.7

Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19

Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
perfectduluthday.com

The Minnesota Woolen Company Story

The clips above are from the 1959 film The Minnesota Woolen Company, obtained by Perfect Duluth Day via the Kathryn A. Martin Library Archives & Special Collections at the University of Minnesota Duluth and shared with permission from the St. Louis County Historical Society. For those who want to fully nerd out on this, the complete film can be viewed below.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Ada, MN
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Schools to sell Central High School for $8 million

DULUTH, MN -- After eleven years and a failed attempt, Duluth Public Schools announced Monday they have reached a new agreement to sell old Central High School for $8 million. The purchase agreement was made during a special school board meeting. They plan to sell the property on the top...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miners#The Border League
FOX 21 Online

Person Arrested After Causing Standoff in New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A 35-year-old man is in custody after he caused a standoff with police in Gary New Duluth Saturday morning. Duluth Police say officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 100 block of 96th Avenue West around 8:35 a.m. on August 6. When officers arrived,...
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy