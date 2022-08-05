Bull riding at the St. Louis County Fair

Related
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Here’s The Current Minnesota State Motorcycle Fatalities For 2022
We're pretty much halfway through motorcycle season for your average rider in the Twin Ports area. There are always a few of course who pull the bikes out even when there is snow and salt on the roads, but for the sake of this article, they don't factor in as average riders.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
kelo.com
K-9 Alma retires from Minnesota State Patrol
ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — After seven years of hard work, Alma has retired from the Minnesota State Patrol. The wirehair pointer was deployed with her handler, Trooper Patrick Beuning, 237 times. The state patrol says the K-9 helped seize over $102,000 in illegal drug proceeds, nearly 48 pounds of cocaine, and 553 pounds of marijuana, as well as methamphetamine, mushrooms, and heroin.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
cbs3duluth.com
Witnesses begin taking stand in Iron Range cold case murder trial
HIBBING, MN -- Three decades after a Chisholm woman’s death, her case is finally getting its day in court as witnesses began taking the stand Monday. Both the prosecution and defense delivered their opening statements in Michael Carbo Jr.’s murder trial. The now 54-year-old is charged with both...
fox9.com
Early voting tumbles ahead of Minnesota's primary Tuesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The surge of Minnesotans voting early in 2020 turned out to be a one-time event. Absentee voting has tumbled ahead of Tuesday's primary back to 2018 levels. As of 10 a.m. Monday, election officials had accepted 128,872 mail and in-person absentee ballots out of 263,795 requested. At this point in the 2020 primary, 423,032 ballots had been accepted out of 637,463 requested.
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
kvrr.com
2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
SAF Files Summary Judgement Motion In Minnesota Carry Ban Lawsuit
The Second Amendment Foundation filed a motion for summary judgment in a federal lawsuit in Minnesota, challenging that state’s ban on concealed carry by young adults between the ages of 18 and 21, alleging the ban violates the Second and 14th Amendment rights of those
tornadopix.com
Backyard “office sheds” are growing in popularity as Minnesota residents work from home
Technically speaking, the 10 by 14-foot building in Lars Liefblad’s backyard in Shoreview is what is called an extension structure. But Liefblad, a small business owner and father of four, prefers to call it the quest hut, the shell hut, the coffee cave, the networking corner or the fortress of solitude.
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return.
Eighteen Minnesota inmates who were released because of their health conditions now have to return to prison. The post Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
boreal.org
Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?
High COVID rates in Beltrami, Big Stone, Clearwater, Fillmore, Martin, Olmsted, Ottertail, Pipestone and Rock counties has led the CDC to recommend masking when in crowded or indoor settings. Photo: Brandon Bell | Getty Images. Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems...
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
Mesabi Tribune
Virginia, MN
ABOUT
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.comhttps://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//
