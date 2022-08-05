ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Bull riding at the St. Louis County Fair

By Mark Sauer
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8Hpa_0h6g4dRZ00

A bull rider fights to stay on to his angry bull during Thursday night’s performance.

FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
DULUTH, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Sports
County
Saint Louis County, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Government
redlakenationnews.com

Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election

When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
MINNETONKA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
fox9.com

Early voting tumbles ahead of Minnesota's primary Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The surge of Minnesotans voting early in 2020 turned out to be a one-time event. Absentee voting has tumbled ahead of Tuesday's primary back to 2018 levels. As of 10 a.m. Monday, election officials had accepted 128,872 mail and in-person absentee ballots out of 263,795 requested. At this point in the 2020 primary, 423,032 ballots had been accepted out of 637,463 requested.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Bull Riding
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?

High COVID rates in Beltrami, Big Stone, Clearwater, Fillmore, Martin, Olmsted, Ottertail, Pipestone and Rock counties has led the CDC to recommend masking when in crowded or indoor settings. Photo: Brandon Bell | Getty Images. Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Witnesses begin taking stand in Iron Range cold case murder trial

HIBBING, MN -- Three decades after a Chisholm woman’s death, her case is finally getting its day in court as witnesses began taking the stand Monday. Both the prosecution and defense delivered their opening statements in Michael Carbo Jr.’s murder trial. The now 54-year-old is charged with both...
CHISHOLM, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
MINNESOTA STATE
