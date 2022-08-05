Bull riding at the St. Louis County Fair

Related
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
Here’s The Current Minnesota State Motorcycle Fatalities For 2022
We're pretty much halfway through motorcycle season for your average rider in the Twin Ports area. There are always a few of course who pull the bikes out even when there is snow and salt on the roads, but for the sake of this article, they don't factor in as average riders.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
redlakenationnews.com
Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election
When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
KIMT
Key races, polling places and things to know for Tuesday's Minnesota Primary
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faces a little-known opponent as he seeks a second term. His likely challenger is Republican Scott Jensen, a physician and former state lawmaker who has made vaccine skepticism a centerpiece of his campaign and faces token opposition. FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE HERE. Both men have been...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
fox9.com
Early voting tumbles ahead of Minnesota's primary Tuesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The surge of Minnesotans voting early in 2020 turned out to be a one-time event. Absentee voting has tumbled ahead of Tuesday's primary back to 2018 levels. As of 10 a.m. Monday, election officials had accepted 128,872 mail and in-person absentee ballots out of 263,795 requested. At this point in the 2020 primary, 423,032 ballots had been accepted out of 637,463 requested.
SAF Files Summary Judgement Motion In Minnesota Carry Ban Lawsuit
The Second Amendment Foundation filed a motion for summary judgment in a federal lawsuit in Minnesota, challenging that state’s ban on concealed carry by young adults between the ages of 18 and 21, alleging the ban violates the Second and 14th Amendment rights of those
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
boreal.org
Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?
High COVID rates in Beltrami, Big Stone, Clearwater, Fillmore, Martin, Olmsted, Ottertail, Pipestone and Rock counties has led the CDC to recommend masking when in crowded or indoor settings. Photo: Brandon Bell | Getty Images. Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems...
voiceofalexandria.com
Heavy rain falls across Minnesota over the weekend, We Fest impacted by storms
(Undated)--Heavy rain fell across parts of Minnesota over the weekend. In Martin County, 3.87 inches of rain fell in Odin. Willmar reported 3.15 inches, Mankato picked up 3.14 inches, New Ulm received 2.46 inches, and Bird Island had 1.46 inches. Here locally, Kensington Friday night into Saturday received 1.33 inches...
cbs3duluth.com
Witnesses begin taking stand in Iron Range cold case murder trial
HIBBING, MN -- Three decades after a Chisholm woman’s death, her case is finally getting its day in court as witnesses began taking the stand Monday. Both the prosecution and defense delivered their opening statements in Michael Carbo Jr.’s murder trial. The now 54-year-old is charged with both...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
mprnews.org
New group launches effort to gain 'parental rights' on MN school boards
A new group calling itself the Minnesota Parent Alliance rallied at the state capitol Thursday. Dozens of supporters showed up for the gathering. Some carried signs with images of LGBTQ flags crossed out, or “CRT” (Critical Race Theory) crossed out as well as school board candidate signs. John...
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
One Thing Everyone in Minnesota Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans in the Summer
I’ve been alive for 40 (cough…cough) years and I was today years old when I learned that ceiling fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois homes have a special feature just for summer. One Thing Everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans...
