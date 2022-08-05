ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, OK

Former Comanche Co. detention officer arrested for rape

By Joshua Hoggard
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEvNR_0h6g424300

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations announced Friday a former detention officer has been charged with second-degree rape of a female inmate.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ty2Gr_0h6g424300
    Kevin Buttler mugshot, courtesy OSBI

Kevin Warren Buttler, 48, was arrested on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after a female inmate reported being sexually violated by the former detention officer.

OSBI officials said the investigation began at the request of the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office on July 25, 2022, after the inmate reported the incident to jail staff the day before.

According to authorities, the inmate said Buttler came into her cell to deliver lunch. While inside her cell, he unzipped his pants and pulled out his genitals.

Investigators said Buttler motioned for the female to perform a sex act on him. She said she was performing a sexual act for about five seconds when Buttler heard a noise and zipped up his pants.

The inmate said her cellmate was present during the incident.

Buttler was questioned by OSBI Special Agents on August 4, 2022 at the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office. After being interviewed, he was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of Second Degree Rape.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Comanche County, OK
Comanche County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Comanche, OK
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Warren
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy