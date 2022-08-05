Mile of Music attracts international artists to festival

Read on fox11online.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Fox11online.com
Storms affect many for final day of Mile of Music
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Heavy rain and strong winds affected communities across the area. In Appleton, the last day of mile of music had to make some changes. Stages that were affected by the rain were taken down. “The bad news is unfortunately we had to cut about eight or nine...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Damaging storms shake up Sunday lineup at Appleton’s Mile of Music festival
APPLETON — Powerful storms that whipped through the Fox Valley Saturday night and Sunday morning are forcing organizers to makes some changes to Sunday’s Music lineup at the 2022 Mile of Music festival. “The storm was not friendly to Mile 9. The outside venues all received some sort...
wearegreenbay.com
Sweet, lovable, handsome Leo is ready to join your family
(WFRV) – Coming in at 70 pounds, Leo is a big, lovable, handsome boy who is very excited to find his forever family. He is four years old and loves going outside and running around with toys. He loves showing off his favorite toys and even prances around with them in his kennel.
Fox11online.com
Pet food company looks to create 150 jobs with new Green Bay headquarters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Carnivore Meat Company is bringing 150 jobs with the construction of its new headquarters. The pet food company broke ground Monday for its new site in Green Bay. Carnivore expects to employ an additional 150 people over the next five years to fill positions on the...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
Fox11online.com
Celebrate Ashwaubenon turning 150 this week
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – The village of Ashwaubenon is ready to celebrate its 150th birthday!. Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial events kick-off Monday. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Mary Kardoskee, Village President, about ways people are able to celebrate this week. For a list of events click here.
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
ST ALBANS, Maine — The famous EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events in Wisconsin are well-known for their wide array of plane performances and aviation appreciation spanning over the course of a week each year. The event sees hundreds of thousands of people attend every summer. This year's show, however, received an unexpected visitor: Delilah the cat.
WSAW
Wild Rose native Ashton Schwartzman celebrates gold medal won at U20 World Championships
Cali, Colombia. (WSAW) - When the U20 World Championships men’s 4x400 meter race finished on Saturday, Wild Rose native Ashton Schwartzman was a gold medalist. ”I was just that happy. There was nothing that was going to take that smile off my face. I mean, I worked for it so it was not coming off for quite a few hours,” Schwartzman said.
Flying Magazine
Did You Lose Something at Oshkosh?
Did you lose something at this year’s airshow at Oshkosh?. It’s not uncommon for things to go missing during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, each year. Fortunately, the culture of AirVenture is such that lost items are quickly turned into the Lost and Found office located near the Brown Arch.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Fox11online.com
Packers Foundation donates record amount, $1.35 million
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers Foundation is awarding $1.35 million in grants around the state, including $850,000 to Brown County alone. This is the largest donation the program has given out at one time. Five organizations in Brown County will be receiving funding. Curative Connections, Inc. received...
Some families in Oconto Falls are facing new challenges.
The Oconto Falls school board suspended transportation for students residing within one mile of a central location to the schools.
Fox11online.com
Heat takes over the Winnebago County Fair
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- People were feeling the heat at the Winnebago County Fair. Many came prepared for the hot weather. “Using this umbrella to block the sun helps, it’s shade everywhere I go, so it's nice. And also lots of water," says Ruth Traynor. The Hautanen family finds it...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Oneida Casino reopened after power line outage
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Casino across from Austin Straubel Airport which reportedly had no power earlier on Monday now is back open with power. According to a Facebook Post by the Oneida Casino, guests can now enter the casino floor after power has been restored to the building.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | End of an era at Hilltop as auction slated for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It’s the end of an era for Hilltop Services, Inc. as an auction is set for Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The flyer from Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists reads, “After 50 years of business Harold & Ann Schnorenberg have sold their property. All purchases must be moved by Friday, September 2.”
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr Show
As a new Packer Season is upon us, every long-time fan has special memories regarding games attended at Lambeau, legendary players you have met, and experiences that you had that were only possible because you were a Packers Fan. One of my favorite memories was of my weekly attendance at the Bart Starr Show during the late 70s through the early 80s.
wearegreenbay.com
Taking a look at the Oshkosh tiny home village for the homeless
(WFRV)- In June, Winnebago County created a plan to distribute $10.35 million from a Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund Grant, which is currently being used by the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. Will Deppiesse, the president of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about the tiny homes village that will be...
seehafernews.com
Demolition Permit Requested for the Former Holy Family College
Two years ago, the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries announced that they were ceasing operations at Holy Family College, formerly known as Silver Lake College. Now, a demolition permit request has been submitted for the tearing down of the four-story building located at 2409 South Alverno Road. Roncalli...
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Bet you didn’t see this at Oshkosh
Ted Luebbers submitted this photo and note: “I bet you did not see one of these at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022. It’s a sailplane glider that John Domenjoz designed in the 1930s that’s on display at the Owls Head Transportation Museum in Maine. He claims to have flown it at least 10 times. The boat-type sail would keep him aloft and provide the necessary drive for takeoff.”
