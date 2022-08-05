ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana

By Emily Greer
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kaXqw_0h6g3Kpf00

BOSSIER PARISH, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) — An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.

The incident forced the shutdown of the interstate for more than three hours and backed up traffic for miles.

Decision due by Monday on Perkins disqualification appeal

It all started just before 6:30 a.m. near the Haughton exit at La. Highway 157. Louisiana State Police say 34-year-old Justin Vansickle of Camden, Arkansas crashed his Toyota Tacoma into a cable barrier in the median. When first responders arrived, he reportedly made statements that led law enforcement to believe there was an explosive device in the pickup truck.

That prompted authorities to shut down all westbound lanes of I-20 and traffic was diverted to Highway 80 at the Goodwill Road exit in Minden .

A Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit, along with a Bossier City Fire Department Bomb Squad, evaluated the vehicle and determined there were no explosive devices. Once the scene was deemed safe, the vehicle was removed, and the interstate was re-opened by 11 a.m.

Vansickle, who was not injured in the crash, was placed under arrest. He was booked into Bossier Max on the following charges: terrorizing, battery on a police officer, careless operation, pedestrian on the interstate, and failure to report a crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 8

Mona
3d ago

Mental illness is real......you just never know what you are dealing with... especially in cases like this.....this is not normal.

Reply
9
Suzanne Jeffries
3d ago

Why in the world would you claim there's an explosive device in your car or truck if there isn't 🤦 Didn't he realize the would find out? Geeze, smooth move 🙄

Reply(3)
2
Related
Magnolia State Live

Victim of early morning crash airlifted to UMMC

A Louisiana woman who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Vicksburg was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Warren County Sheriff’s Department units responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.
VICKSBURG, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck

A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Camden, AR
City
Haughton, LA
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Minden, LA
Camden, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
arkadelphian.com

Body recovered from Caddo River

CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
NASH, TX
wbrz.com

Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says

BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA
arkadelphian.com

Crews searching for possible drowning victim

CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 20#Traffic Accident#Bossier Parish
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
960 The Ref

Louisiana man arrested for possession of sharks and meth

HOUMA, La. — A man is facing charges in Louisiana after investigators said they found him with an illegal number of sharks, as well as drugs. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release that agents arrested Anouda Lirette on charges of possession of suspected methamphetamine, exceeding the possession limit of sharks, possession of an undersized shark, and intentional concealment of wildlife.
LOUISIANA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
arkadelphian.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover

A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
ARKADELPHIA, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
Magnolia State Live

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy