Heavy rain floods I-285 as storms hammer metro Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — I-285 in North Fulton County turned into a lake during heavy rain on Friday.

Flooding submerged the Eastbound lanes near New Northside Dr. and Powers Ferry in Sandy Springs.

The flooding occurred after heavy rain hammered the heart of metro Atlanta on Friday.

Drivers carefully navigated the flooded interstate.

Parts of North Fulton County and eastern Cobb County received 3.5 inches of rain over a 6-hour period, according to Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns.

The entire month of August averaged just 3.6 inches of rain over the last 30 years.

