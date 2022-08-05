Murphy heading to Israel this weekend for 4-day trip

Read on www.nj.com
Related
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Top House Republican McCarthy threatens to investigate search of Trump’s home – live
Kevin McCarthy says he’ll consider creating special committee to investigate FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
Gov. DeSantis removed him. What’s next in Andrew Warren’s fight for his job?
TAMPA — In the days since his surprise ouster from being Hillsborough County’s State Attorney, Andrew Warren has been fielding questions from CNN, the Washington Post and Morning Joe — and mapping out legal strategies for getting his job back. “This is not about the state attorney...
Veteran emissary Richardson hopeful for Griner, Whelan swap
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations, said Tuesday he was hopeful about the chances of a two-for-two prisoner swap that could result in Russia’s release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. In cases like this, Richardson said in an interview with The Associated Press, “it’s proportional — two-for two.” Richardson, who traveled to Russia in advance of the release by Moscow of Marine veteran Trevor Reed in an April prisoner swap, declined to discuss the current status of negotiations with Russia over Griner or Whelan or to explain what role he may be playing in the talks. But he said he felt “relatively positive” for several reasons. For one, the conclusion of the criminal case against Griner last week — she was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges — provides an opening for diplomatic negotiations to begin in earnest. Plus, he said, the U.S. and Russia have already shown a willingness to carry out prisoner swaps, as evidenced by the Reed exchange. And Griner’s strategy of expressing contrition before a Russian court was important.
Americans Are Sharing Incredible International Foods That, To My Dismay, Are Extremely Hard To Find In The US
"I make it for friends and everyone loves it immediately. I think it will be the next big Japanese food craze in the US."
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump seeks to raise money off news of FBI search of his Florida home
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 9 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news of an FBI search of his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0