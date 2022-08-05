Bucks County spraying for West Nile virus in communities it's been found

Read on www.fox29.com
Related
fox29.com
Staffing issues at Bristol Township spray ground could cause early closures
BRISTOL, Pa. - Instead of headed all the way down the shore or up to the Poconos, people in Bristol Township just head right to the spray park to cool down on hot summer days. An extra hour of splashing at the spray park would’ve been fun for families on this hot Monday night, but unfortunately, the park had to close amid staffing shortages and weekend hours could be affected next.
A Lehigh Valley COVID vaccine clinic is closing, but still plenty of places to get a shot
One of the Lehigh Valley’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics is closing due to declining use after almost a year and a half of operation. The Lehigh Valley Health Network walk-in clinic at the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Palmer Township will administer its last shot on Aug. 19, the health provider announced on Monday.
Delaware Valley experts, residents call ‘forever chemical’ health screening recommendations a ‘bold step’
Exposure to the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS has been linked to decreased infant and fetal growth, high cholesterol, an increased risk of kidney cancer, and a weakened immune system. So, tests that measure PFAS levels in blood should be offered to anyone likely to have a...
fox29.com
Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency Monday, Tuesday as temperatures climb to 96 degrees
PHILADELPHIA - A Heat Health Emergency has been declared in Philadelphia as dangerous heat is set to hit the city Monday and Tuesday. The emergency begins at noon Monday and ends at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tempertatures on both days are expected to climb above 90 degrees, with a feel-like of over 100 degrees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
New report highlights impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on Philadelphia's youth
The data compiled by Children First shows that students in Philadelphia are failing to meet basic educational benchmarks. There has also been a troubling 62% jump in calls by Philadelphia's youth to suicide hotlines, according to the report.
warminstertownship.org
Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022
The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
Multiple people sickened during hazmat situation at Reading, Pennsylvania YMCA
Officials said a mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool created a gas that caused various reactions
fox29.com
Residents of affordable housing unit in West Philadelphia protest sale of building
Residents of an affordable housing unit in West Philadelphia are protesting the sale of the building by staying in an encampment on the property. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
fox29.com
Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police. Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday. They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds,...
NBC Philadelphia
Family Heartbroken After Concerns Prompt Removal of Young Son's Memorial
Jennifer and Kevin Murphy had planned to visit the memorial for their young son Christian at a Bucks County park on what would've been his 4th birthday. But the family was left heartbroken after discovering the memorial had been removed by the township. The Murphys, who now reside in neighboring...
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found in East Allen Twp. identified as missing man
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning. He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Van Crashes Into Pole, Catches Fire in Montgomery County
A van crashed into a pole at a Montgomery County intersection Monday afternoon, bringing down wires which caught the bus on fire, police said. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Fort Washington Avenue and Susquehanna Road in Upper Dublin Twp., Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 overhead showed the van's burnt-out front...
fox29.com
Official: 4th child dead after July 29 York County tractor crash
LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. - Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania last week that also killed a woman. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright told reporters that a 4-year-old Lancaster County boy involved in the July 29 crash in York County died Tuesday. His name was not released. LancasterOnline posted an obituary identifying the boy as the younger brother of one of the other victims.
Road Closure on Route 113 in Hilltown Township for Wednesday, August 10
HILLTOWN TWP, PA — A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure,...
PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
phillyvoice.com
Philly woman's unborn baby died of listeria after she ate contaminated spinach, lawsuit claims
A Philadelphia woman who alleges her unborn child died after she ate baby spinach contaminated with listeria has filed a product liability lawsuit against salad producer Fresh Express and the Fresh Grocer grocery store chain. Mecca Shabazz, 25, was 30 weeks and six days pregnant when she was diagnosed with...
NBC Philadelphia
Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a 90-year-old tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's...
fox29.com
Police shut down encampment protesting sale of affordable housing unit in West Philadelphia
An encampment, set up in protest of the sale of The University City Townhomes, has been shut down by police. Protesters then took to the streets to call for more affordable housing and better conditions.
Comments / 2