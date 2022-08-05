ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County spraying for West Nile virus in communities it's been found

 3 days ago
The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
WARMINSTER, PA
