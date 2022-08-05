Green Bay murder suspect charged in Alabama murder

Read on fox11online.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Sentencing delayed for driver involved in Green Bay triple fatal crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sentencing was delayed Monday for Abdi Ahmed, who was convicted for a triple-fatal traffic crash on Lombardi Avenue. The defense requested an alternate pre-sentence report, which will provide additional information to the court. Judge John Zakowski said that while he empathizes with the families of the...
Trials for children's murders, jail escape attempt to be held separately
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The murder trial for a man who allegedly killed his two children at their Kaukauna home will be held separately from the trial on charges he tried to escape from the jail. And it appears increasingly likely the murder trial will be postponed from its scheduled start Sept. 6.
Man sentenced for stabbing man 175 times
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Andres Garcia-Saenz was sentenced Monday to life in prison for stabbing Douglas Campbell 175 times. He will first be eligible to ask for parole on April 2, 2060 – 40 years after his arrest. Garcia-Saenz, 24, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide by a...
Trial begins in hate crime motorcycle crash
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The trial for a man who allegedly intentionally crashed into and killed a motorcyclist has started. Daniel Navarro was charged with first-degree murder with a hate crime enhancer. The hate crime enhancer was added due to Navarro's comments that he picked the victim based on...
Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts
TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
C.A. Lawton Co. confirms death of 24-year-old worker following foundry accident
DE PERE (WLUK) -- C.A. Lawton Co. has confirmed the death of one of their workers after an accident on Friday. The company says the worker was 24 years old. The release of his name is being held as the family is notified. The cause of death has not been...
Packers Foundation donates record amount, $1.35 million
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers Foundation is awarding $1.35 million in grants around the state, including $850,000 to Brown County alone. This is the largest donation the program has given out at one time. Five organizations in Brown County will be receiving funding. Curative Connections, Inc. received...
Highway 141 closed through Niagara
NIAGARA (WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff Office has closed off all lanes of Highway 141 at Highway Eight eastbound in northern Wisconsin. The state Department of Transportation first issued an alert about the closure around 6 p.m. Monday. The department initially expected the closure to last two hours. Northbound...
Brown County Sheriff's Office hosts Food Truck Rally & Open House
BELLEVUE (WLUK) – Food, live demonstrations and more will be featured at an Open House Monday in Brown County. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Food Truck Rally & Open House event. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Lt. Trevor Bilgo, with the Brown County Sheriff’s...
Special prosecutor appointed to look into Waupaca County handling of cases
WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) -- The battle between Waupaca County’s district attorney and sheriff continued Monday -- the day before the sheriff faces a primary challenger. At issue is a report in a criminal trespass case written by a sheriff’s deputy -- then "changed" or "corrected," depending on the point of view -- and what the implications are of those actions.
Teacher shortages in Northeast Wisconsin continue ahead of new school year
(WLUK) -- Enjoy summer break while you can; the new school year is less than a month away. But teacher shortages are still impacting districts across the country, including right here in northeast Wisconsin. When it comes to the start of this school year, the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network...
Annie's Campground manager requests restraining order against owner
SHAWANO (WLUK) – The court-appointed manager operating Annie’s Campground has asked a judge to prohibit Ann Retzlaff from going to the Gresham facility or interfering in its operations. Retzlaff, who was recently released on bail, has not formally replied to the motion for a temporary restraining order. No...
North Pole Christmas Village offers sneak peek of new display
TOWN OF RANTOUL (WLUK) -- Christmas came early for an annual holiday display near Chilton. The North Pole Christmas Village says it received a new display from Brooklyn, New York. The owners offered a sneak peek of its new teddy bear village. The North Pole Christmas Village opens Thanksgiving night.
Algoma man dead after crashing into back of Haybine
RED RIVER (WLUK) – A 37-year-old Algoma man is dead after crashing his pickup truck into the back of a Haybine, according to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say the crash was reported at 4:39 p.m. on Saturday. Initial investigation determined the Haybine, a type of mower...
Storms affect many for final day of Mile of Music
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Heavy rain and strong winds affected communities across the area. In Appleton, the last day of mile of music had to make some changes. Stages that were affected by the rain were taken down. “The bad news is unfortunately we had to cut about eight or nine...
Pet food company looks to create 150 jobs with new Green Bay headquarters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Carnivore Meat Company is bringing 150 jobs with the construction of its new headquarters. The pet food company broke ground Monday for its new site in Green Bay. Carnivore expects to employ an additional 150 people over the next five years to fill positions on the...
With the Korths, Menasha is a team to watch out for
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Jeramie Korth has led Menasha to two state title games and one state championship in 2014, so he knows what it takes to reach the ultimate game. If he's to add to those numbers this season, it might be because of another Korth, his son A.J. The senior is a dynamic quarterback who's always one missed tackle from a touchdown.
DHS to spend $31 million from settlement to address opioid use
(WLUK) -- State health officials are announcing a plan to spend money from an opioid settlement. The Department of Health Services says Wisconsin received $31 million in the multi-state settlement. Wisconsin officials say the money will be used as part of a three-part approach. The first phase will focus on...
Heat takes over the Winnebago County Fair
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- People were feeling the heat at the Winnebago County Fair. Many came prepared for the hot weather. “Using this umbrella to block the sun helps, it’s shade everywhere I go, so it's nice. And also lots of water," says Ruth Traynor. The Hautanen family finds it...
