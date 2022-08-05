Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads letter in court

Read on www.wavy.com
Second juvenile arrested in connection to June Virginia Beach homicide
A 17-year-old female has been arrested on July 29 and charged with accessory after the fact-murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Virginia prosecutors donate boxes of school supplies for OSS
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys held a school supplies drive at its Summer conference in Virginia Beach over the weekend, to donate to 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies. They dropped off several boxes at the Grand Furniture Outlet location...
Police: Man brandished pistol at firefighters responding to call in Virginia Beach
Police are now looking for a man they say brandished a pistol on firefighters responding to a call in Virginia Beach over the weekend.
Virginia landlords to pay $225,000 for alleged SCRA violations
The Justice Department announced today that two Virginia landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 in order to resolve allegations that they mistreated military tenants at their properties in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Lawsuit reveals new claims by tenants of now-condemned Newport News apartment building
A lawsuit filed on behalf of 58 tenants of a now-condemned Newport News apartment building details claims of sexual harassment, a dangerous mold problem and a resident's suicide attempt, among other problems.
Community activist weighs in on Norfolk’s plan to hold businesses accountable
Norfolk business owners will soon have to defend their right to operate downtown, and their establishments will be investigated.
Norfolk suspect in Plume Street quadruple shooting appears in court
10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Norfolk suspect in Plume Street quadruple shooting …. Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after …. East Beach neighbors banding together to catch carjacking …. Denise Dowes, veteran actor with local ties, fighting …. Organization removing abandoned boats on Lynnhaven …. Lawsuit...
Emerald Lake Apartments catch fire in Elizabeth City
According to officials, the fire started around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle.
Man charged in shooting on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth
33-year-old Antonio Marurice Holley Jr. was arrested on August 6 and was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in commission of a felony.
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
Off-duty Norfolk officer charged with voluntary manslaughter appears in court
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Off-duty Norfolk officer charged with voluntary manslaughter …. Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after …. East Beach neighbors banding together to catch carjacking …. Denise Dowes, veteran actor with local ties, fighting …. Organization removing abandoned boats on Lynnhaven …. Lawsuit reveals...
Volunteer Drivers Help Women Get to Abortions in Virginia
Abortion rights advocates say transportation and its cost can be a big barrier. In Virginia, an initiative launched last year is helping women get to appointments free of charge. Demand is expected to soar after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The passenger seats of Ammie Pascua’s car are...
East Beach neighbors banding together to catch carjacking suspects
Norfolk Police are investigating a carjacking that happened Monday morning in the East Beach area.
2 teenagers arrested in connection with deadly Virginia Beach shooting
Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a June homicide that left an 18-year-old man dead on King Charles Court in Virginia Beach.
Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after car is stolen from lot
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after …. Daycare operator on trial in Norfolk for second degree …. Suffolk man charged after pursuit that ended in Avon, …. Woman facing charges after pursuit that went from …. Community plans to search for missing...
Va. News: Charlottesville plastic bag tax, Virginia Beach police encrypt communications
Virginia Beach police will no longer allow the public to listen in on radio communications. And, Charlottesville has joined the effort to reduce plastic bag pollution with a targeted tax. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News...
Trial for Norfolk police officer charged in deadly shooting heads into day two
The trial for Edmund Hoyt, a Norfolk police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the Jan. 19, 2020 death of 42 year-old Kelvin White, heads into day two in Chesapeake Tuesday.
Should you add masks to your child’s school supply list?
10 On Your Side is following COVID-19 cases, guidelines and recommendations to help you make the best decisions for your family's health.
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
Driver caught going 152 mph on I-64 in Norfolk
According to a social media post from state police, a trooper cited a driver in Norfolk for going 152 mph in a posted 55 mph on I-64.
