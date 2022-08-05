ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads letter in court

WAVY News 10
 3 days ago
Read on www.wavy.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Virginia prosecutors donate boxes of school supplies for OSS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys held a school supplies drive at its Summer conference in Virginia Beach over the weekend, to donate to 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies. They dropped off several boxes at the Grand Furniture Outlet location...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Seaview, VA
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk suspect in Plume Street quadruple shooting appears in court

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Norfolk suspect in Plume Street quadruple shooting …. Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after …. East Beach neighbors banding together to catch carjacking …. Denise Dowes, veteran actor with local ties, fighting …. Organization removing abandoned boats on Lynnhaven …. Lawsuit...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#House Fire#Nags Head#Seaview Lofts#The Legacy Lounge#Double Shooting Owner
thecoastlandtimes.com

Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake

A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
MOYOCK, NC
WAVY News 10

Off-duty Norfolk officer charged with voluntary manslaughter appears in court

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Off-duty Norfolk officer charged with voluntary manslaughter …. Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after …. East Beach neighbors banding together to catch carjacking …. Denise Dowes, veteran actor with local ties, fighting …. Organization removing abandoned boats on Lynnhaven …. Lawsuit reveals...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC Washington

Volunteer Drivers Help Women Get to Abortions in Virginia

Abortion rights advocates say transportation and its cost can be a big barrier. In Virginia, an initiative launched last year is helping women get to appointments free of charge. Demand is expected to soar after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The passenger seats of Ammie Pascua’s car are...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after car is stolen from lot

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after …. Daycare operator on trial in Norfolk for second degree …. Suffolk man charged after pursuit that ended in Avon, …. Woman facing charges after pursuit that went from …. Community plans to search for missing...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy