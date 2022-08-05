Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign

Read on cowboystatedaily.com
coyote catcher
2d ago
Wow!!! Now we know how Biden got elected. Do this on a mass scale during a pandemic. Of course these ballots are going to be confusing to the elderly, and some of the poorer educated. What a deceptive way to rig an election.
Liberalism Disease
3d ago
More proof that this Liz Cheney is being deceptive like we all knew she was! Scam Liz hard at work! She's put the last nail in the coffin ⚰️!!
Steve
2d ago
The 2005 Carter Baker Federal Electiion Commission concluded the greatest risk of election fraud would be from abuse of the absentee ballot system. And here we see..
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Governor Gordon speaks on education in Wyoming during visit to Casper
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Governor Mark Gordon has students, teachers, and education on his mind as Wyoming prepares to return to school. Gordon visited Casper on August 8 to speak with the Rotary Club of Casper about current issues in Wyoming and his plans to address them. He then visited The Science Zone for a tour and to learn about their work promoting science in the Casper community and across the state.
