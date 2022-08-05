ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Breckenridge residents say Entergy crews damaged landscaping

By Andrew Epperson
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Jb8n_0h6g1xkE00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock residents living in the Breckenridge area said Entergy crews damaged landscaping when doing work near powerlines late last month.

David Sewell has lived in his home for four decades. He said his backyard used to feature trees and flowers that provided natural privacy and beauty. In late July, Entergy crews came by to “trim” around the power lines, Sewell said, but they destroyed much of the yard’s natural features in the process.

“They didn’t use discretion at all,” Sewell said. “They cut everything, even my flowers.”

Benton roads are costing residents hundreds of dollars

Sewell said he wasn’t notified crews would be in his yard. When he spoke to workers, they assured him they were only trimming.

“Everything was gone,” Sewell said. “Even my daffodil flowers were gone.”

Another neighbor did not want to be interviewed, but she showed KARK around her yard. She said she was notified that work would be done, but she did not anticipate her yard to be laid bare.

“It’s amazing how many neighbors had the very same problem,” Sewell said. “[They were] very upset.”

An Entergy spokesperson sent a statement in response.

“Entergy routinely maintains the vegetation along our power lines to ensure appropriate clearance for safety, reliability and tree health. We hire professional tree-trimming contractors who are trained in Occupational Safety & Health Administration regulations, the latest arboricultural techniques and safety procedures. We are committed to pruning trees within the utility right of way professionally to maintain their health and improve reliable electric service. Customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY with questions or an issue with tree trimming in the area.”

Sewell said Entergy could make this right by paying for damages.

“It’s going to cost a lot of money to buy new stuff, pay somebody to come plant everything back,” Sewell.

Emails shown by Sewell indicate internal reviews by Entergy staff concluded company policy had been followed and no wrongdoing was done.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
KATV

Jacksonville residents in Foxwood subdivision blaming city for leaks and high water bills

JACKSONVILLE (KATV) — Residents living in a subdivision in Jacksonville are blaming the city for their high water bills. Multiple homeowners living in Foxwood said they have dealt with random water leaks and high water bills after the new middle and elementary schools were built nearby. Several told Seven On Your Side they believe the city increased the water pressure because of those newly built schools, ultimately creating leaks.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sewell
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More Showers & Storms

TONIGHT: Gusty wind from storms knocked down trees and power lines across parts of central Arkansas Monday afternoon. Small hail was also reported in some of the stronger storms. Rain did a number on our forecast today, bringing down temperatures from the mid 90s around noon to the mid 70s by 4pm. Some more showers and storms will linger through the evening, and chances will diminish as we progress through night with temps remaining in the 70s.
ARKANSAS STATE
TODAY.com

Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake during family trip

The body of an Arkansas district court judge was recovered from a lake over the weekend after venturing off alone during a recreational gathering with friends and family, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48, was last seen near Mud Lake,...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy#Breckenridge#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lonoke, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lonoke; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gravel Ridge, or over Little Rock AFB, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Sherwood... Jacksonville Little Rock AFB... North Little Rock Airport Protho Junction... Gibson Lakewood... Gravel Ridge Sylvan Hills... Meto McAlmont... South Bend Olmstead... Camp Robinson Baucum... Macon Rose City... Indian Hills HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garland; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Garland County in central Arkansas Northeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 230 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lofton to Rockwell to near Hot Springs, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Malvern Mountain Pine... Rockport Lonsdale... Hot Springs Memorial Field Meyers... Rockwell Hot Springs National Park... Magnet Cove Red Oak... Oaklawn Racetrack Sunshine... Royal Lake Catherine State Park... Gulpha Gorge Hempwallace... Pearcy Crystal Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy