Haslett Band marches their way into a new season

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
1051thebounce.com
National Frozen Custard Day: Top Michigan Frozen Custard Spots
Man! It sure has been humid lately. It’s the hottest part of the summer and we do what we can to cool off here in Michigan during these hot August days! Sometimes we take a dip in the pool or run through the sprinkler or lock ourselves up in the house with the AC on blast. Some days we get in the car and go score a simple, cold dessert like frozen custard. It’s a great family outing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to expect next week as Metro Detroit faces another chance for storms
A few showers continue to move through southeast Michigan at times during the overnight but are not widespread. Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the lower to middle 70s. Showers and storms return Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few showers may be around in the morning as...
Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?
As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
whmi.com
Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend
Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
1051thebounce.com
Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years
In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
WZZM 13
2 people die after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Two people have died after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Officials say around 12:39 p.m. Monday, police were called for two possible drownings. When they arrived, bystanders had already pulled the victims from the...
5 road projects start this week-- 3 in West Michigan
Governor Whitmer announced 5 more construction projects Monday morning, supporting temporary jobs in each area and updating road infrastructures.
WILX-TV
Rising temperatures are causing more sea turtles to be female
MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – Climate change impacts our whole ecosystem, even down to sea turtles which have existed on Earth for more than 100 million years. Experts say more sea turtles in Florida and Australia are being born female. Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the...
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
WILX-TV
Last chance to apply to be on Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the last day state residents can sign up to be on the new Michigan Parents’ Council. Residents have until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 8, to submit an application to be a representative on the Parents’ Council, which will consist of seven parents or family members appointed by the governor to convene regional roundtables with families across Michigan. Appointees must have children enrolled in PreK-12 and represent diverse student experiences, including special education, English as second language students and students in foster or kinship care.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books
A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for the Patmos Library in Ottawa County’s […] The post A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location in Michigan this month. If you're a fan of wings, burgers, and BBQ platters, then you'll want to mark your calendar for Monday, August 8, 2022, because that is the day Smokey Bones will be opening its newest location in Utica, Michigan.
I-94 bridge demolition begins this week in Southwest Michigan
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting work to widen the eastbound Interstate 94 bridge over Pipestone Road in Berrien County to prepare for the I-94 rebuilding project between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue in 2023 and 2024. Work this year is a $7.3 million investment that includes...
