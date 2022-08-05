ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

$37,000 gift will help Storybook Land, handicap-accessible playground opens

By Alexandra Hardle, Aberdeen News
A $37,500 donation to the Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will be used for improvements at Storybook Land.

That's what Mark Hoven told members of the Aberdeen parks board during this week's meeting. Hoven is director of the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department. He said the department is still figuring out how the money will be spent.

Because the donation was not designated, there are several projects for which it can be used. Hoven said the department has been considering renovating the gift shop. There is also a slide at Jack and Jill Hill in Storybook Land that needs to be replaced, he said. Work on whatever project the money is used for will likely be done by fall, he said.

Inclusive playground open at Storybook Land

Storybook Land's new Nano Nagle Playground opened last week. The all-inclusive, handicap-accessible playground's grand opening was successful, said Hoven.

The playground's total cost was about $510,000, Hoven said after the meeting. Avera St. Luke's contributed $200,000 to the project for its 120th anniversary. Another $160,000 came from a federal grant, while the remainder covered by city funds, he said.

Aberdeen, SD
