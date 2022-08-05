ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gary Neville Delivers His Verdict On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Situation At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIMUz_0h6g1KlF00

Gary Neville has delivered his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s current situation at Manchester United whilst speaking on Sky Sports during the opening Premier League game of the season at Selhurst Park.

Gary Neville has delivered his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s current situation at Manchester United whilst speaking on Sky Sports during the opening Premier League game of the season at Selhurst Park.

Neville is an ex United player and is still very opinionated on the club during his punditry as well as across social media, consistently having his say on whats going on at the club.

Neville is always quick to discuss big topics revolving around United and has now had his say on the current situation regarding Ronaldo’s desire to leave the club.

Ronaldo however has been training ahead of the Brighton game this Sunday but his current situation has not stayed clear of the media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHE4l_0h6g1KlF00

IMAGO / PA Images

Neville spoke about the situation alongside Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports on Friday, saying;

“I’m a little bit disappointed in him. Would it be too much to ask him to come out to do an interview to clear things up and tell us what he’s thinking and what’s actually happening.”

“This is messy for him, the club, everybody. We want him to stay, we’re desperate for him to stay, we just don’t like these sagas that drag on; they always look a little distasteful. I think it needs clarifying.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Erling Haaland shines and Cristiano Ronaldo distraction: What we learned in the Premier League

Erling Haaland struck twice on his Premier League debut but Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United got off to a losing start.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.Haaland did not need time after all🧘🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AcaBAx3nTQ— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 7, 2022While few doubted that Erling Haaland would score plenty of goals for Manchester City, there was a feeling after last week’s Community Shield – when he failed to find the net and missed a gilt-edged chance – he could take time to settle. The Norwegian would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday

The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on today.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Jamie Carragher
BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Imago Pa Images Neville#Sky Sports#Agen
SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy