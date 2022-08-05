Zach Calzada impressed during Auburn's first day of fall camp

The answer to Auburn's quarterback battle may have gotten a hair closer after Friday's practice.

The Auburn quarterback battle ignited a conversation around the Auburn fanbase all summer long. On Friday, Zach Calzada's performance in the open viewing window for the media impressed most of those in attendance.

It wasn't perfect. And it's important to keep in mind that this was a 20-minute window of the first practice of fall camp. A lot can change. Perspective is key in realizing this is a super small sample size.

Still, the command on his passes was noticeable. Though his footwork was a bit choppy at times, his arm talent put the ball where it needed to be for Auburn's wide receivers. There were a handful of examples where he placed the ball where only his receiver could snag the reception.

Calzada and TJ Finley both rotated with the starting unit throughout Friday's practice but it seemed like Calzada made more out of his reps than Finley.

Both missed throws at times as well, as you would expect early in fall camp. Calzada had two passes land behind his targets, and Finley missed an easy slant to Ja'Varrius Johnson.

Still, on Calzada's misses, there was some zip on the ball that you didn't see from other passers during Friday's practice. We could still have a long way to go before Bryan Harsin announces Auburn's next starting quarterback, but Friday's practice probably took a step in the right direction for Calzada and his role in the offense.

