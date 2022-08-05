ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, CA

benitolink.com

Hollister unveils time capsule and Blue Star Memorial

Mayor Velazquez with fellow city council members, Boy Scouts, City Manager Brett Miller, Girl Scout Maddie Rosa and Boy Scout Diego Villalpando at the ceremony to cut the ribbon in front of time capsule. Photo by Marisa Sachau. The crowd that gathered for the unveiling of the time capsule and...
CBS San Francisco

Rabid bat found in Monterey County town of Seaside

SEASIDE -- A bat that was found last month in the City of Seaside tested positive for rabies, according to the Monterey County Health Department. The bat was found on July 27 in the eastern area of La Salle Avenue. No people were known to have been in contact with the bat, but one pet was contacted and is being quarantined, according to an Aug. 5 news release from the health department. Rabies can be prevented by getting pets vaccinated, staying away from wildlife, and seeking medical care immediately after potential exposure. Rabies vaccinations for pets are available at the SPCA for Monterey County, Petsmart in Salinas, Banfield Pet Hospital in the Sand City Petsmart, VIP Petcare, and Protect Your Pet, according to the health department.
SEASIDE, CA
diablomag.com

One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing

Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
MOSS LANDING, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that 6,811 people are currently without power in the Seaside and Marina areas. The outages were first reported at 9:17 a.m., and there is no known cause yet. Power is estimated to be restored at 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E. This is a developing story. The post Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: La Michoacana Paleteria adds even more amazing flavors

This past week, La Michoacana Paleteria y Neveria owner Ana Ramos-Aguilera introduced me to several new creations that are unique to this local gem. Some words that came to mind as I walked through her newest inventions were ‘fresh” and “perfection.”. In my tasting at La Michoacana...
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 26-31

Malyne Gauss, age 81, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on July 26. Richard Hungerford, age 78, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 31. Sandra Balestreri, age 74, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on July 28. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes...
This Gilroy business is devoted to one of mankind’s most ancient skills

Predator’s Archery in Gilroy sits between two shopping malls that include a Big 5 Sporting Goods and Costco — usually big competition for niche brick-and-mortar businesses like Curtis Campisi’s shop. After all, why spend hundreds of dollars on a custom bow and arrow and in-person lessons when...
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Woman killed, 2 others injured in crash on Highway 68 near Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A woman was killed after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 68 Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. west of Laureles Grade. According to CHP, the driver of a Ford minivan was traveling westbound when she intentionally...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Prisoner killed at Salinas Valley State Prison, CDCR investigating

SOLEDAD, Calif. — An incarcerated person at Salinas Valley State Prison was killed by a fellow inmate, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials reported. According to CDCR, Angel Montes allegedly attacked Peter Hernandez in a housing unit dayroom with a weapon. Staff attempted life-saving measures but Hernandez was...
SOLEDAD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Pedestrian struck and killed on East Alisal Street

SALINAS, CALIF- (KION TV): Salinas PD told KION that a 30 year old male passed away on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle trying to cross the 1400 block of E. Alisal St. Officers responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian collision at 2:46 p.m. and found the victim in the roadway was suffering from The post Pedestrian struck and killed on East Alisal Street appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

