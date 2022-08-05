SEASIDE -- A bat that was found last month in the City of Seaside tested positive for rabies, according to the Monterey County Health Department. The bat was found on July 27 in the eastern area of La Salle Avenue. No people were known to have been in contact with the bat, but one pet was contacted and is being quarantined, according to an Aug. 5 news release from the health department. Rabies can be prevented by getting pets vaccinated, staying away from wildlife, and seeking medical care immediately after potential exposure. Rabies vaccinations for pets are available at the SPCA for Monterey County, Petsmart in Salinas, Banfield Pet Hospital in the Sand City Petsmart, VIP Petcare, and Protect Your Pet, according to the health department.

SEASIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO