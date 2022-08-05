On Your Side: Best deals for S.C. tax-free weekend

Read on www.wrdw.com
WRDW-TV
Gas prices continue to dip in Augusta and across U.S.
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday. It’s already low in Georgia, where AAA reports the statewide average stands at $3.62 on Monday, down from $3.76 a week ago. In Augusta, the average on Monday is $3.54, down from $3.68 a week ago.
WRDW-TV
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the return of students to the classroom this month also comes the return of long days for a lot of South Carolina teachers. For years, many of these educators have been lamenting that they don’t receive a break during the day to plan lessons, grade assignments, or eat their lunch.
WRDW-TV
Stacey Abrams proposing $1 billion in new spending, no tax hike
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than three months to go before Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race officially heads to the polls, Democrat Stacey Abrams will deliver what her campaign is calling a “highly anticipated ... major economic address” Tuesday night. Abrams, who is challenging Gov....
WRDW-TV
Competition from other states increasing pressure on Georgia’s film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A number of states have Georgia on their minds when it comes to attracting film companies operating in the Peach State - away from us and over to them. But those on the Atlanta film scene say Georgia is and will continue to be a top filming destination.
WRDW-TV
Local rural health efforts get boost from state, federal funds
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An AU-led program and two hospitals in the CSRA are in line for some state and federal funding that’s meant to improve rural health care. The Georgia Department of Community Health awarded $9 million in grant funds to 10 rural hospitals across the state, with each hospital receiving $900,000.
WRDW-TV
Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina lawmakers who oppose abortion are being cautious when it comes to tightening the state’s already restrictive laws even further. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, paving the way for states to enact total bans if they choose to do so.
WRDW-TV
Ga. state superintendent seeks students for advisory panel
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - State Superintendent Richard Woods seeks students in 10th through 12th grades to serve on his Student Advisory Council. The students will meet with Woods to discuss the effects of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will also serve as the Woods’ ambassadors to their respective schools.
