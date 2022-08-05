Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years

Read on www.wpbf.com
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
Opinion: You Can’t Claim to Support “Law and Order” and Denounce the FBI RaidWalter RheinPalm Beach, FL
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
Water May Taste Weird In Boynton Beach Later This Week
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water for City of Boynton Beach residents may taste a bit off starting Wednesday, as the City is preparing to flush water lines with chlorine. We stress this is the City of Boynton Beach water system. If your address […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Olivia Newton-John, who owned home in Jupiter Inlet Colony, dead at 73
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Olivia Newton-John, who once owned a home in Palm Beach County, has died at the age of 73. According to a post on her verified Instagram account, the "Grease" actress died "peacefully" at her Southern California ranch Monday morning. Newton-John has been public about...
Riko's Thin Crust Pizza to enter Florida
New England-based Riko's Thin Crust Pizza announced the grad opening of its first Florida location in Jupiter, Florida. The store is located at 560 US-1 and is open Monday through Sunday. "Once we tried Riko's unique style of thin-crust pizzas, we were hooked," Amanda Folsom who, along with partner Mike...
Take a Look Inside Margate's Infamous 'Blue House'
Color me Blue. Margate's infamous "Blue House" has been put up for sale. The house on Haverford Avenue in Margate is well known by locals and the colorful home at 8 N. Haverford Avenue has been leaving some of the neighbors feeling blue for years. The Scariest Halloween Attractions in...
Wellington middle school students taste test new dishes for upcoming academic year
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Students at Wellington Landings Middle School were able to be the judges of some new menu items for the upcoming academic year. "I love just eating in general, and I’m excited to see new things on the menu," Alexandra Payne, an eighth-grade student, told WPBF 25 News.
Delray Beach student-athletes plant trees in first phase of project
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Student-athletes at Atlantic Community High School are using their green thumbs to plant hundreds of trees around campus. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. About 20 trees were planted at the school Monday — and it's only the...
Palm Beach County's newest school ready to welcome students
We are two days away from a new school year and hundreds of students on Wednesday will walk through the doors of a brand new Palm Beach County elementary school for the first time.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
Palm Beach County nonprofits fighting hunger during and after school
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As school starts back up, the rush of students getting food in the cafeteria begins again. But feeding students isn't just something that happens in between classes and at lunch, it's an all-day process. "Kids are more susceptible to learn when they have full...
Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus
Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Drier pattern evolves this week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Isolated showers and storms will continue to move towards the inland areas through this evening. Drier air from the Southeast along with Saharan dust moves in beginning Tuesday. This will be bringing hazy and dry conditions along with low rain chances.
In Memory: Aug. 8
Robert Van Saun, age 75, passed away July 21, 2022 at VNA Hospice House. He was born September 16, 1946 in Teaneck, NJ to the late David and Inez Van Saun. Robert is survived by his wife, Judy Van Saun. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther...
School leaders tour new campus at Blue Lake Elementary School
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Superintendent Mike Burke joined Boca Raton leaders as they toured Blue Lake Elementary School Monday. "This is the culmination of a five year effort for us to hustle and get this new school," Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, told WPBF 25 News. Stay informed: Local...
Outward swinging front door at center of dispute between Margate condo owners, association
(WSVN) - They replaced their front door to be better prepared for hurricane season, but the new door ended up creating a storm of trouble with their condo association, so they called on 7 Investigates. Here’s the Nightteam’s Kevin Ozebek. There’s nothing fancy about this front door in...
What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
Brush fire causes Fort Pierce homes to evacuate
A brush fire broke out west of Fort Pierce Saturday filling nearby neighborhoods like Morningside with smoke and concern.
Police Seek Clues in Murder of Beloved Margate Chef
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the killer who gunned down a beloved Margate chef last year. Justin Liddell, 33, described by friends and family as the ultimate “protector,” was fatally shot while taking out the trash outside his workplace, Bella Roma restaurant, 4301 Coconut Creek Pkwy. in Coconut Creek, on Nov. 13, according to Coconut Creek Police.
Postal Service offering rewards of up to $50,000 in 3 armed robberies
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering rewards of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of armed robbers who struck mail carriers in three incidents. Two of those happened in Fort Pierce, while the other happened in Boca Raton. The armed...
Reward offered after mail carriers robbed in Boca Raton, Fort Pierce
The U.S. Postal Service is offering $50,000 rewards after a series of incidents where letter carriers were robbed this year at locations in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
