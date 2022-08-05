ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats have asked a state court to overturn an elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud.

Democrats have been accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes the first hearing next Monday in a Green Party lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections, when the newly certified party will fight for an extension to a statutory deadline preventing its candidates from appearing on the ballot.

DBNC
3d ago

but I thought dems would be all for the green party, they promote the envionment, non violence, social justice, so were they really for all that or saying it to get votes.

msalter1
3d ago

democrats are scared they might lose some votes and they going to need every one they can get

#Democrats#The Green Party#Election State#Election Fraud#Raleigh
