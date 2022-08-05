You can take a ride with Thomas the Train this weekend

Read on www.wdio.com
WDIO-TV
“Dock at the Depot” event welcomes cruise-goers to Duluth
Tourists from the Viking Octantis were welcomed to Duluth on Monday by the “Dock at the Depot” event. “We found out about those cruisers coming, and we knew that they weren’t going to have a lot of time getting to our local businesses, and we felt like we could have a great spot for them to connect with our artisans and makers in town and inside in a perfect location,” said Marketing and Event Coordinator Stacey DeRoche. “We’ve got coffee for them. We’ve got t shirts and souvenirs and anything you can think of.”
WDIO-TV
‘Hockeyland’ coming to Midwest theaters this fall
DULUTH, MN – MARCUS DULUTH 11. FARGO, ND – FARGO (SEPT. 20) IOWA CITY, IA – FILMSCENE (SEPT. 23) Greenwich Entertainment, who acquired North American distributing rights to the feature, also shared plans to expand the film further across the United States and into Canada. Around The...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 8/9/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Old Central High School sells for $8M
Duluth’s old Central High School on top of the hill has been sold, with an $8 million price tag. During a special school board meeting Monday, the School Board entered into a purchase agreement with Chester Creek View, LLC for the property. The purchase agreement includes $250,000 in earnest...
Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19
Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
WDIO-TV
Volunteers and umpires help Art Von Memorial Tournament run smooth
Friday was the start of the Duluth 709 Baseball’s, Art Von Memorial Tournament in a packed Lake Park Athletic Complex. The event that consisted of of over 149 games, including 64 9U and 14U teams. To make all that run smoothy though takes alot of effort, not only from...
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
boreal.org
Forecast May Impact Festival of Sail Sunday; Heads-Up to Attendees
From the Lake County Emergency Operations Center • August 6, 2022. A heads-up to anyone planning to attend the final day of the Festival of Sail Tall Ships Two Harbors event on Sunday; forecast is calling for stronger winds and increased wave heights. The waterfront area of Two Harbors could see wind gusts as strong as 20-30 mph, and two- to three-foot waves are expected. Winds off of Lake Superior will cause much cooler temps around 55 degrees. Plan for fall-like weather conditions.
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
boreal.org
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
WDIO-TV
Huskies fall to Willmar
The Duluth Huskies began a two game series against the Willmar Stingers on Saturday. Joe Vos of the Huskies hit his first grand slam of the year in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Huskies however fell 7-5, they will have a chance at revenge Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
WDIO-TV
Huskies fall into early hole in loss to first place Eau Claire
On Monday the Duluth Huskies weren’t able to crawl out of an early hole at Wade Stadium and dropped their series opener to the Great Plans East leading Eau Claire Express 12-5. The Huskies allowed nine runs in the first three innings before tallying their first run. Jack Painter...
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
WDIO-TV
High-risk advisory warning of Dangerous Rip Currents at a local beach
The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until Monday morning, August 8th, at 10:00 a.m. This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water. The...
newwaysministry.org
“Gird Your Loins” in an Age of Polarization
Today’s reflection is by guest contributor Mark Hakes (they/them), the Assistant Director of Campus Ministry and Director of the Youth Theology Institute at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota. Their work is focused on helping students delve into spirituality, engage in service and justice work, and participate in discernment of identity, values, and vocation.
WDIO-TV
MMA returns to Superior in Outdoor War 2
Saturday was the day that mixed martial arts (MMA) returned to Superior at the Head of the Lakes Fair, for the MMA Outdoor War 2. “Man it it awesome, we came here and it was supposed to be outside on the Gondik Law track. We got here this morning and the weather was really bad, the clay was all soaking wet so we moved it into the curling club. We have some really good fighters on the card today. Jonah Peterson who is a big wrestler here in town at the Superior High School wrestling team. Also at my academy, Inner Strength Martial Arts, so it is going to be a good show,” claimed event promoter Robert Mrotek.
