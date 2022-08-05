PIX11 News to host live telecast of NY-12 Democratic Primary Debate Aug. 9

Read on pix11.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
cityandstateny.com
A cryptocurrency billionaire is spending big in New York congressional primaries
A cryptocurrency billionaire has already spent nearly half a million dollars each in two Congressional primaries – and he could get involved in the high profile 10th Congressional district next. Protect Our Future PAC, which is almost entirely funded by FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has reported spending...
WNYT
Zeldin: Political disagreements need to stay civil
The Republican nominee for New York governor, Lee Zeldin, was in the Capital Region on Monday, speaking at an event to advocate for farmers. Zeldin still says he’s confident he can beat Gov. Hochul in November, but adds we need to get back to having civil disagreements with one another.
NY Senate candidate: Stand up to Albany’s culture of corruption (Your Letters)
In response to the July 31, 2022, editorial “Gov. Hochul’s Covid response review is not independent enough”:. It’s sad but true: Albany is the corrupt capital of the nation. New Yorkers have seen scandal after scandal rock state government. Not only are these scandals national embarrassments, but they have also had lethal effects.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York GOP comptroller candidate Paul Rodriguez argues for change
In New York state, the role of the comptroller is especially powerful because whoever runs the office is the sole trustee of the state’s $280 billion pension fund, one of the largest in the country. For the past 14 years, Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat from Long Island, has been...
What will the Inflation Reduction Act do for New Yorkers?
MIDTOWN, Manhattan — On the first weekday since the grueling all-night voting session that led to the U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act, Sen. Charles Schumer, its main negotiator, laid out a long list of ways that he said the $430 billion measure will benefit New Yorkers. The G.O.P., whose members all voted against […]
fox40jackson.com
Far-left AOC needs to learn that ‘defund the police’ hurts her constituents
Recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, was upbraided by one of her fellow progressives for rarely being present in her own district. We may now know why. It turns out that while the Duchess of Defund has been advocating for less policing across the nation — with statements like, “defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math” — her own district could use some more police. A lot more.
nypressnews.com
Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment
Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
WNYC
Monday Morning Politics; NYS Health Commissioner Dr. Bassett; Asylum Seekers Bussed to NYC; Poems on Your Politics
John Cassidy, staff writer at The New Yorker, talks about the latest national political news, including the Inflation Reduction Act, the promising jobs numbers and the broader economic outlook. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett discusses the many health challenges facing New Yorkers including monkeypox, COVID-19 and now...
nypressnews.com
Manhattan BP Mark Levine endorses Carlina Rivera for NY-10 congressional seat
She’s getting a BP boost. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine is endorsing Councilwoman Carlina Rivera in the packed Democratic primary for New York’s 10th congressional district. “From housing to health care, Carlina Rivera has a proven record of delivering for our city, and I’m proud to endorse her...
NBC New York
Deadline to Request Absentee Ballot in Rare August NY Primary Arrives
A key deadline in New York's special August primary election falls on Monday. Voters hoping to cast their ballots outside of designated polling sites must request to vote absentee by August 8. New Yorkers get two primary elections this summer after redistricting shook up the state's electoral maps and pushed...
PIX11 poll: Half of Democratic voters in NY-12 disapprove of Mayor Adams
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in a Manhattan congressional district disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance, while just over 25% say he’s doing a good job, according to a new poll released Friday by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill. One-thousand people who said they were very likely to vote in […]
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs legislation to strengthen housing affordability for seniors & families
Legislation provides local option to expand eligibility for property tax exemption for people over 65 & people with disabilities and limited income; extends local option to provide property tax exemption to first-time homebuyers; increases timeline for completion and amount spent on emergency home repairs for low-to-moderate income seniors through RESTORE.
pix11.com
Problems with NYC club druggings go back years
A former NYPD vice detective detailed years of problems at clubs in New York City. City Council holds hearing on NYC’s response to asylum …. Manhole fires break out across NYC, ConEd points …. Trump says FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. NY, NJ weather forecast: Hot and humid, but cooling …
A Party Promoter, an Activist and a City Councilman by 23, Chi Ossé Isn’t Done Yet
From the fashion scene to a protest movement, he was the avatar of a new style of politics. But Chi Ossé has a new motif — the boring nuts and bolts of governance.
Columbia University
Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
On the Record with Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon: Need to bring NYC voices to Washington
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon is looking to move to Congress so she can bring New York issues to Washington, she said. Simon is running in New York’s 10th Congressional District because she is already familiar with the issues facing the Brooklyn community in the newly redrawn district. “I knew […]
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State
Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
wutv29.com
D-A Soares joins NYC Mayor in call for special session to address crime
New York State (WRGB) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares held a news conference Friday formally asking Governor Kathy Hochul to call the legislature back to Albany for a special legislative session. He says lawmakers can't wait until January to revisit the laws which he says are causing teens and adults to get away with crimes.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
