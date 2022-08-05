ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11 News to host live telecast of NY-12 Democratic Primary Debate Aug. 9

pix11.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on pix11.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Zeldin: Political disagreements need to stay civil

The Republican nominee for New York governor, Lee Zeldin, was in the Capital Region on Monday, speaking at an event to advocate for farmers. Zeldin still says he’s confident he can beat Gov. Hochul in November, but adds we need to get back to having civil disagreements with one another.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
PIX11

What will the Inflation Reduction Act do for New Yorkers?

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — On the first weekday since the grueling all-night voting session that led to the U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act, Sen. Charles Schumer, its main negotiator, laid out a long list of ways that he said the $430 billion measure will benefit New Yorkers.  The G.O.P., whose members all voted against […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

Far-left AOC needs to learn that ‘defund the police’ hurts her constituents

Recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, was upbraided by one of her fellow progressives for rarely being present in her own district. We may now know why. It turns out that while the Duchess of Defund has been advocating for less policing across the nation — with statements like, “defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math” — her own district could use some more police. A lot more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment

Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Carolyn Maloney
NBC New York

Deadline to Request Absentee Ballot in Rare August NY Primary Arrives

A key deadline in New York's special August primary election falls on Monday. Voters hoping to cast their ballots outside of designated polling sites must request to vote absentee by August 8. New Yorkers get two primary elections this summer after redistricting shook up the state's electoral maps and pushed...
PIX11

PIX11 poll: Half of Democratic voters in NY-12 disapprove of Mayor Adams

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in a Manhattan congressional district disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance, while just over 25% say he’s doing a good job, according to a new poll released Friday by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill. One-thousand people who said they were very likely to vote in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democratic Primary#The Democratic Party#Politics State#Politics Federal#Hunter College#City State Ny
pix11.com

Problems with NYC club druggings go back years

A former NYPD vice detective detailed years of problems at clubs in New York City. City Council holds hearing on NYC’s response to asylum …. Manhole fires break out across NYC, ConEd points …. Trump says FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. NY, NJ weather forecast: Hot and humid, but cooling …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Columbia University

Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Instagram
WIBX 950

4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State

Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
POLITICS
wutv29.com

D-A Soares joins NYC Mayor in call for special session to address crime

New York State (WRGB) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares held a news conference Friday formally asking Governor Kathy Hochul to call the legislature back to Albany for a special legislative session. He says lawmakers can't wait until January to revisit the laws which he says are causing teens and adults to get away with crimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Invasive fly species spreading in New York state

Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy