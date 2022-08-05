Pigskin Previews 2022: Prestonsburg Blackcats

Read on www.wymt.com
Breathitt County Bobcats practice in Richmond after losing field in flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After the flooding that devastated much of Eastern Kentucky, the Breathitt County Bobcats are without a home. The football team has not had a home field for a little more than a week, but they have still had to find a way to prepare for the upcoming season.
Knott County Central athletics remember Aaron ‘Mick’ Crawford
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Central High School student Aaron “Mick” Crawford suddenly got sick after helping flood victims clean up debris and mud. He was taken to the Albert B. Chandler hospital in Lexington, where he later died. Crawford was a rising junior at Knott County...
Pigskin Previews 2022: Phelps Hornets
PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several across the region thought that Phelps would not take the field this season. The 2022 senior class worked to make sure that was not the case. “It was a big struggle cause you didn’t know if you was going to have a team or not,” said senior running back Hayden Mounts. “With everybody that left last year, everything messed up. We had a a lot of freshmen step up and a lot of younger players, underclassmen come in.”
Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
kentuckytoday.com
Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup
JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding. You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:. Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky. Knott...
Pigskin Previews 2022: Powell County Pirates
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With COVID being a major factor the last couple of seasons, the coaching tenure of Mike Jones has not been an easy one. “The last two years been really difficult,” Jones said. “COVID hurt us really hard. It was never a consistent lineup. We just never found we found a little consistency there at the end of the year. You know it takes a while to learn players and things like that. This has been the best year so far just stability the morale’s great and you know where just looking to improve everyday and just see what happens.”
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders will be in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell are two of the people expected to be in the region throughout the day. During his stop in Hazard, Senator...
Issues & Answers: talking Eastern Kentucky flooding with the National Weather Service
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Dustin Jordan, the Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky., and WYMT Morning Forecaster Brandon Robinson to talk about the recent historic flooding.
Kentucky couple helps deliver hot meals to flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says it will take months, even years, to recover and rebuild from the historic flooding. As the people of Eastern Kentucky work to rebuild, people are coming from across the country to help. Tyson Foods, out of Arkansas, came to Buckhorn, Ky. Monday to prepare hot meals for those who otherwise likely wouldn’t get one for a while.
mountain-topmedia.com
The ultimate sacrifice: Knott County athlete passes helping flood victims
While Knott County continues to clean up from the catastrophic flood waters which ragged through seven eastern Kentucky counties and took at least 37 lives, a young Patriot athlete passed away on Saturday. Aaron “Mick” Crawford, a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central, collapsed and died while cleaning...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Emma Quillen
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Emma Quillen. Emma was a senior at Letcher County Central High School and graduated with a 4.5 GPA. Emma was a member of the National Honor Society and the LCLC Drama Program, and was an intern with the Cowan Community Center’s “Kids on the Creek” summer program.
Father Jim Sichko visits Isom IGA
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Father Jim Sichko said he has never been to Isom in Letcher County, but his visit Monday will not soon be forgotten. Father Sichko came bearing gifts for people hit hard by flooding in the area. The owner of the store was not the only recipient...
WKYT 27
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (8/5/2022)
Samaritan's Purse helps clean home in Breathitt County. WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. WATCH | Volunteers help with relief efforts in Knott County. Updated: 6 hours ago.
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
Ironton Tribune
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug charges
A South Point man was indicted for the death of another person. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, Brian Keith Pinkerman, 47, caused the death of another “as a proximate result of the offender’s committing or attempting to commit a felony” on June 26, 2022.
Tide Loads of Hope visits Whitesburg Walmart
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Free laundry services are being offered to people impacted by historic flooding last week. Matthew 25: Ministries is partnering with P&G to provide personal care products, cleaning supplies, first aid and safety supplies, baby items and more. The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit is also...
Breathitt County farmer looks to start over
Starting over after a flood can be overwhelming, but that is where eastern Kentuckians find themselves now as they enter the recovery and rebuilding phase.
Man arrested after Olive Hill fight leads to stabbing
OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A man has been taken to the hospital with severe injuries after an alleged early morning fight this weekend in Olive Hill, Kentucky. According to Olive Hill Police Department Chief Bruce Palmer, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning regarding a fight that began downtown. Palmers says both parties […]
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
