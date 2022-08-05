ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

KRQE News 13

Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flash flooding from the burn scars near Mora made low water crossings deadly. That was the case for one man who was killed while trying to make it across a raging river. Now the driver of that truck is charged with killing him. Burn scars caused by the state’s largest wildfire and […]
KRQE News 13

Driver of deadly high-speed crash taken into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect charged in a horrific crash that killed a husband and wife is now in custody. Video for July of last year was released after Omar Martinez crashed into Robert and Bonnie Hartwig at the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana. The couple died at the hospital. Almost eight months after the crash, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video shows thief squeezing through window, stealing six guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — We’re getting a better look at the burglary of Calibers Gun Shop. A new video shows how the thief got inside and made off with more than six thousand dollars worth of firearms. Surveillance video shows how a thief squeezed through a tiny window, but he made one big mistake that made it really easy to figure out who he was.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD seeks vehicle of interest in homicide investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials held a news conference Sunday to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. Friday night, the fourth killing of a Muslim man since November happened in the area of Grand and Truman NE. The victim was ambushed and shot – just like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead in Mora County after driving onto flooded road

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal incident Sunday night in Mora County. Police say a vehicle drove onto a flooded road on NM 434. The victim has not been identified. Police say the investigation is still ongoing. No other information about the incident has been released at this time.
MORA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO arrest barricaded individual in south valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say a robbery suspect barricaded himself inside of a south valley home. The SWAT team was on the scene and Foothill Road was closed between Amalia and Leo was closed. BCSO says the man stole two car batteries from an AutoZone on Isleta when employees tried to stop […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police looking for info on northeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for information on a May shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Officers responded to the area of Corona Ave. and San Pedro Dr. on May 6, to reports of someone being shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle. According to a news release from Crime Stoppers, witnesses in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigates homicide at foothills apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the foothills area Sunday. Police responded to a shooting call around 6:25 a.m. at the Copper Ridge Apartments at 557 Tramway Blvd. NE. Officials say when police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man died from his wounds at the scene. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS Announces Precautionary Shut Down Of District Network Due To External Attack Monday Evening

A portion of our IT services suffered an external attack yesterday evening. As a safety precaution to prevent any further security breaches, our IT department shut down our Los Alamos Public Schools network. Fortunately, most of our critical systems are cloud-based and are operational such as email, PowerSchool and access to curriculum. Students, staff and parents will be able to access those systems from their home network, but not from our campuses or offices until we have determined information security for all. We do not know when our IT systems will be fully operational and will keep everyone informed. We are working with a team of experts who are skilled with cyber-attacks for next steps.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. APD says around 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Madeira Dr. Police say when officers arrived on scene they found one person dead on scene. Officials say they do […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Analysis Of Proposed Changes To Nuisance Code (Chapter 18)

Urban planning consultant DPS has issued a draft of a new nuisance code. This is a long overdue revision of the nuisance code that was put in place years ago in a well-meant effort to deal with the never-ending problems of junk cars and unkempt or abandoned houses, and happily the new code eliminates many of the gross problems of the old one. Unfortunately, in spite of many years working in our little town, DPS still doesn’t quite get it about Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Armed robbery at popular cookie shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rude Boys Cookies, a New Mexico staple in the heart of Albuquerque, was at the hands of mercy Thursday night. Rude Boys Cookies co-owner, Michael Silva, said his employees were nearly robbed at gunpoint shortly before closing. The robbery was caught on surveillance camera. “Just before...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Deadly fire during SWAT standoff was likely caused by Tri Chamber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Twenty-seven-year-old Qiaunt Kelley, the person they were after in early July was involved in several crimes. APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said, “On June 25, 2022, there was another homicide where Kelley also had been developed as a suspect.”. At 6:47 p.m. on the day...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

