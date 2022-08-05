Read on losalamosreporter.com
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flash flooding from the burn scars near Mora made low water crossings deadly. That was the case for one man who was killed while trying to make it across a raging river. Now the driver of that truck is charged with killing him. Burn scars caused by the state’s largest wildfire and […]
Driver of deadly high-speed crash taken into custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect charged in a horrific crash that killed a husband and wife is now in custody. Video for July of last year was released after Omar Martinez crashed into Robert and Bonnie Hartwig at the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana. The couple died at the hospital. Almost eight months after the crash, […]
Video shows thief squeezing through window, stealing six guns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — We’re getting a better look at the burglary of Calibers Gun Shop. A new video shows how the thief got inside and made off with more than six thousand dollars worth of firearms. Surveillance video shows how a thief squeezed through a tiny window, but he made one big mistake that made it really easy to figure out who he was.
APD seeks vehicle of interest in homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials held a news conference Sunday to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. Friday night, the fourth killing of a Muslim man since November happened in the area of Grand and Truman NE. The victim was ambushed and shot – just like […]
One dead in Mora County after driving onto flooded road
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal incident Sunday night in Mora County. Police say a vehicle drove onto a flooded road on NM 434. The victim has not been identified. Police say the investigation is still ongoing. No other information about the incident has been released at this time.
BCSO arrest barricaded individual in south valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say a robbery suspect barricaded himself inside of a south valley home. The SWAT team was on the scene and Foothill Road was closed between Amalia and Leo was closed. BCSO says the man stole two car batteries from an AutoZone on Isleta when employees tried to stop […]
Police looking for info on northeast Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for information on a May shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Officers responded to the area of Corona Ave. and San Pedro Dr. on May 6, to reports of someone being shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle. According to a news release from Crime Stoppers, witnesses in the […]
APD investigates homicide at foothills apartment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the foothills area Sunday. Police responded to a shooting call around 6:25 a.m. at the Copper Ridge Apartments at 557 Tramway Blvd. NE. Officials say when police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man died from his wounds at the scene. […]
LAPS Announces Precautionary Shut Down Of District Network Due To External Attack Monday Evening
A portion of our IT services suffered an external attack yesterday evening. As a safety precaution to prevent any further security breaches, our IT department shut down our Los Alamos Public Schools network. Fortunately, most of our critical systems are cloud-based and are operational such as email, PowerSchool and access to curriculum. Students, staff and parents will be able to access those systems from their home network, but not from our campuses or offices until we have determined information security for all. We do not know when our IT systems will be fully operational and will keep everyone informed. We are working with a team of experts who are skilled with cyber-attacks for next steps.
APD: Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. APD says around 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Madeira Dr. Police say when officers arrived on scene they found one person dead on scene. Officials say they do […]
Analysis Of Proposed Changes To Nuisance Code (Chapter 18)
Urban planning consultant DPS has issued a draft of a new nuisance code. This is a long overdue revision of the nuisance code that was put in place years ago in a well-meant effort to deal with the never-ending problems of junk cars and unkempt or abandoned houses, and happily the new code eliminates many of the gross problems of the old one. Unfortunately, in spite of many years working in our little town, DPS still doesn’t quite get it about Los Alamos.
Albuquerque neighborhood still waiting for storm drain to be fixed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a problem that has been affecting one Albuquerque area for years. Recent rains have triggered the problem in the community near Osuna and Vistal Del Norte. Jim Souter is the President of the Vista Del Norte Alliance and says when it rains, he...
Santa Fe officer recognized for rescuing children from hot car
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is being recognized for rescuing two children from a hot vehicle in July. Officer Oscar Holguin was sent to a grocery store for a welfare check on two young children locked in a vehicle. When Holguin arrived, he saw the vehicle had been turned off, widows rolled […]
Work begins to remove Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. I-25 off-ramp
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Work has begun to get rid of a downtown I-25 off-ramp. The Department of Transportation is overhauling Oak St. between Central Ave. and MLK, including permanently removing the northbound off-ramp at MLK. Transportation planners say that will improve traffic flow from Lead, Coal, and Central onto I-25.
Armed robbery at popular cookie shop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rude Boys Cookies, a New Mexico staple in the heart of Albuquerque, was at the hands of mercy Thursday night. Rude Boys Cookies co-owner, Michael Silva, said his employees were nearly robbed at gunpoint shortly before closing. The robbery was caught on surveillance camera. “Just before...
Deadly fire during SWAT standoff was likely caused by Tri Chamber
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Twenty-seven-year-old Qiaunt Kelley, the person they were after in early July was involved in several crimes. APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said, “On June 25, 2022, there was another homicide where Kelley also had been developed as a suspect.”. At 6:47 p.m. on the day...
What Do Locals Love Most About Los Alamos? County Officials Want To Know
Visit the County Council tent at Ashley Pond on Saturday, Aug. 13 to enter into a drawing to win a 12 x 36-inch color canvas print of the view from Kwage Mesa looking over Bayo Canyon, photographed by Vint Miller. Photo by Vint Miller/LAC. COUNTY NEWS RELEASE. During the annual...
Over 200 stranded overnight on top of tram after storm cuts power
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people were stuck on top of the Sandia’s for hours after taking the Tram to the top Sunday night. Roxanne Scheuer was one of the eager passengers Sunday night. However, her plans didn’t go as planned. After only 10 minutes of exploring the top of the mountain, lightning forced her […]
APD investigates 2 separate overnight shootings in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are dead in two separate shootings that took place in southeast Albuquerque overnight. Just after midnight Friday evening, Albuquerque police were dispatched to reports of a shooting near the area of Truman Street and Grand Avenue NE, just east of Nob Hill. One person died at the scene. Then, around 1:30 […]
Governor Bolsters State Police Presence In Albuquerque Following Killing Of Fourth Muslim Man
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Saturday that she will send additional state police to Albuquerque after a Muslim man was killed on Friday. The death is the fourth murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque in recent months, and police believe they may be connected. “I am angered and...
