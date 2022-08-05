Dominick Cruz is about as much of a straight shooter as one gets in MMA. If you ask him a question, he’s going to give you an answer — often whether you like it or not. That’s why Cruz was a little confused when he heard Marlon Vera’s pre-fight chatter ahead of their main event this Saturday at UFC San Diego. Earlier this year, Vera lambasted Cruz for allegedly ducking fights with him because of his ranking. Cruz pushed back on the narrative at the time, explaining that if he did ever turn Vera down in the past, it was probably only because the date didn’t work out for him. But Vera has largely kept that same energy since the matchup was booked, and Cruz isn’t sure why “Chito” is so upset.

UFC ・ 19 HOURS AGO