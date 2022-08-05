ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 59 video: Mohammed Usman flattens Zac Pauga with devastating second-round knockout to win TUF title

Mohammed Usman lived up to his famous family name with a devastating knockout to finish Zac Pauga to claim The Ultimate Fighter championship at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. An underdog according to betting experts, Usman only needed a short left hook that clipped Pauga in the second round that sent him down to the canvas in a heap. Usman followed with a single hammer first that separated Pauga from consciousness as the fight was stopped at just 36 seconds in the second round.
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission

Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
MMA Fighting

Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil

Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
MMA Fighting

Jamahal Hill finishes Thiago Santos with strikes in grueling main event battle to cap off UFC Vegas 59

Nothing came easy but Jamahal Hill still got the job done in the UFC Vegas 59 main event. It was a grueling fight through every minute of every round but Hill’s tenacious offense finally gave way to a barrage of punches slipping through Thiago Santos’ defense that put the one-time light heavyweight title contender down on the canvas. From there, Hill just unloaded with punches on the ground until he gave referee Herb Dean no choice but to save Santos with the fight coming to an end at 2:31 in the fourth round.
MMA Fighting

Dominick Cruz explains why he reps himself in most UFC fight negotiations: ‘What is the manager actually doing?’

Dominick Cruz is about as much of a straight shooter as one gets in MMA. If you ask him a question, he’s going to give you an answer — often whether you like it or not. That’s why Cruz was a little confused when he heard Marlon Vera’s pre-fight chatter ahead of their main event this Saturday at UFC San Diego. Earlier this year, Vera lambasted Cruz for allegedly ducking fights with him because of his ranking. Cruz pushed back on the narrative at the time, explaining that if he did ever turn Vera down in the past, it was probably only because the date didn’t work out for him. But Vera has largely kept that same energy since the matchup was booked, and Cruz isn’t sure why “Chito” is so upset.
MMA Fighting

Taila Santos opts against surgery after UFC 275 loss to Valentina Shevchenko

UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos will not go under the knife after all, her manager Tiago Okamura told MMA Fighting. Santos fractured her orbital bone under the right eye after clashing heads with UFC queen Valentina Shevchenko in the third round of their title bout at UFC 275 in Singapore back in June, and was advised by doctors in Singapore to undergo surgery before returning to Brazil.
MMA Fighting

FvW: Michael Chandler on Dustin Poirier fight; Kayla Harrison on PFL pay and level of competition

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler and two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison join the show. Chandler will discuss the rumored fight against Dustin Poirier and why he believes now is the perfect time to make that matchup. He also details his recent run in with Poirier and whether the altercation has somehow turned this rivalry more personal for him.
MMA Fighting

Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya re-booked for Oct. 1 UFC event

Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya are getting another chance to meet in the cage. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the booking that Garbrandt (12-5) is set to fight Yahya (28-10-1, 1 NC) in a bantamweight bout at the UFC’s Oct. 1 event, with a location still to be determined. This bout is a rescheduling of a July 9 matchup that Yahya was forced to withdraw from due to a neck injury.
MMA Fighting

Jamahal Hill pushes for immediate title shot against Jiri Prochazka: ‘He jumped [the line] and got the belt … why not jump me?’

Fresh off a knockout win over Thiago Santos in the UFC Vegas 59 main event, Jamahal Hill isn’t giving up hope that his next fight could be a title shot. As much as that might seem like wishful thinking with UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka welcoming an immediate rematch against Glover Teixeira in his first title defense, Hill hasn’t seen any contracts signed or announcements made on that matchup.
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 59 live blog: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

This is the UFC Vegas 59 live blog for Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill, the light heavyweight main event on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Santos, the No. 12 ranked light heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, is at a crossroad in his career at 205 pounds. After blitzing his way to a title shot with four straight wins, including a stoppage of now ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, he has won just one of his past five fights, including a failed bid for now-former champ Jon Jones’ title in which he suffered severe knee injuries. In his previous performance, he took on ranked light-heavy Magomed Ankalaev and was outpointed in the headliner of UFC Vegas 50.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL

Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture. In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.
