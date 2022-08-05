Read on www.mmafighting.com
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mayra Bueno Silva wins armbar submission after ref misses tap, polls judges
Mayra Bueno Silva released an armbar she said had produced a tap from Stephanie Egger. But when Egger sat up, she did not concede to the submission, prompting referee Chris Tognoni to poll the judges at UFC Vegas 59. After cageside judge Ron McCarthy said he “absolutely 100 percent” backed...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mohammed Usman flattens Zac Pauga with devastating second-round knockout to win TUF title
Mohammed Usman lived up to his famous family name with a devastating knockout to finish Zac Pauga to claim The Ultimate Fighter championship at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. An underdog according to betting experts, Usman only needed a short left hook that clipped Pauga in the second round that sent him down to the canvas in a heap. Usman followed with a single hammer first that separated Pauga from consciousness as the fight was stopped at just 36 seconds in the second round.
MMA Fighting
‘Obviously she tapped’: Fighters react to confusion over Mayra Bueno Silva’s win at UFC Vegas 59
UFC Vegas 59 certainly got off to a … confusing start. Kicking off the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX, bantamweight Mayra Bueno Silva and Stephanie Egger both looked to keep their names etched into the win column. Right out of the gate, both women found themselves...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission
Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
MMA Fighting
Geoff Neal credits overcoming ‘fear of dying’ for big UFC Vegas 59 win, hopes Gilbert Burns is next
Almost two years ago to the date, Geoff Neal was sitting in a hospital bed, lucky to be alive after a light headache turned into a battle to stay alive. On Saturday at UFC Vegas 59, the UFC welterweight finally exercised the demons from that near-death experience. “I really feel...it...
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
MMA Fighting
Jamahal Hill finishes Thiago Santos with strikes in grueling main event battle to cap off UFC Vegas 59
Nothing came easy but Jamahal Hill still got the job done in the UFC Vegas 59 main event. It was a grueling fight through every minute of every round but Hill’s tenacious offense finally gave way to a barrage of punches slipping through Thiago Santos’ defense that put the one-time light heavyweight title contender down on the canvas. From there, Hill just unloaded with punches on the ground until he gave referee Herb Dean no choice but to save Santos with the fight coming to an end at 2:31 in the fourth round.
MMA Fighting
Dominick Cruz explains why he reps himself in most UFC fight negotiations: ‘What is the manager actually doing?’
Dominick Cruz is about as much of a straight shooter as one gets in MMA. If you ask him a question, he’s going to give you an answer — often whether you like it or not. That’s why Cruz was a little confused when he heard Marlon Vera’s pre-fight chatter ahead of their main event this Saturday at UFC San Diego. Earlier this year, Vera lambasted Cruz for allegedly ducking fights with him because of his ranking. Cruz pushed back on the narrative at the time, explaining that if he did ever turn Vera down in the past, it was probably only because the date didn’t work out for him. But Vera has largely kept that same energy since the matchup was booked, and Cruz isn’t sure why “Chito” is so upset.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Juliana Miller dominates Brogan Walker, finishes with nasty ground assault to become TUF champion
Juliana Miller had the least amount of experience when she joined The Ultimate Fighter cast but now she’s the latest winner of the long-running reality show after a dominant performance at UFC Vegas 59. The 26-year-old flyweight used her grappling to overwhelm Brogan Walker until eventually moving into the...
MMA Fighting
Taila Santos opts against surgery after UFC 275 loss to Valentina Shevchenko
UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos will not go under the knife after all, her manager Tiago Okamura told MMA Fighting. Santos fractured her orbital bone under the right eye after clashing heads with UFC queen Valentina Shevchenko in the third round of their title bout at UFC 275 in Singapore back in June, and was advised by doctors in Singapore to undergo surgery before returning to Brazil.
MMA Fighting
‘He should retire’: Pros react to Sam Alvey’s latest loss at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey was in desperate need of a victory at UFC Vegas 59. Having lost seven of his last eight bouts inside the Octagon — with his one non-loss being a draw — the Team Quest product was more than aware his time in the UFC was ticking.
MMA Fighting
FvW: Michael Chandler on Dustin Poirier fight; Kayla Harrison on PFL pay and level of competition
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler and two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison join the show. Chandler will discuss the rumored fight against Dustin Poirier and why he believes now is the perfect time to make that matchup. He also details his recent run in with Poirier and whether the altercation has somehow turned this rivalry more personal for him.
MMA Fighting
Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya re-booked for Oct. 1 UFC event
Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya are getting another chance to meet in the cage. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the booking that Garbrandt (12-5) is set to fight Yahya (28-10-1, 1 NC) in a bantamweight bout at the UFC’s Oct. 1 event, with a location still to be determined. This bout is a rescheduling of a July 9 matchup that Yahya was forced to withdraw from due to a neck injury.
MMA Fighting
Sam Alvey reveals he suffered a broken jaw in his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey needs to take time to recover after revealing that he suffered a broken jaw in his first-round knockout loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. The veteran middleweight confirmed the news in a post to his TikTok account. “At this current moment, I have a...
MMA Fighting
Rose Namajunas not ruling out move up to 125 pounds next, potential Valentina Shevchenko fight
At the moment, Rose Namajunas isn’t thinking about fighting. But she has been pondering making some additions to her already vast skill set — and possibly her physical frame. Namajunas most recently competed at UFC 274 in May when she dropped a split decision to Carla Esparza and...
MMA Fighting
On three-fight skid, Augusto Sakai wants to knock out Sergey Spivak at UFC Vegas 59 and ‘remove the jinx once for all’
Augusto Sakai has his back against the wall after three straight knockout defeats in the UFC. Yet, those losses — or “learning experiences,” as he prefers to call them — made him change several things in his life ahead of Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 59 event, which sees him faces Sergey Spivak.
MMA Fighting
Khamzat Chimaev, Jack Hermansson praise Swedish MMA pioneer Alexander Gustafsson: ‘He’s the champ for us’
Alexander Gustafsson might be removed from his glory days, but his career achievements have not been forgotten. “The Mauler” suffered another rough setback at UFC London, losing in just 67 seconds to Nikita Krylov. It was the fourth straight loss for the Swedish star, who hasn’t won a fight since defeating Glover Teixeira in May 2017.
MMA Fighting
Jamahal Hill pushes for immediate title shot against Jiri Prochazka: ‘He jumped [the line] and got the belt … why not jump me?’
Fresh off a knockout win over Thiago Santos in the UFC Vegas 59 main event, Jamahal Hill isn’t giving up hope that his next fight could be a title shot. As much as that might seem like wishful thinking with UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka welcoming an immediate rematch against Glover Teixeira in his first title defense, Hill hasn’t seen any contracts signed or announcements made on that matchup.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 live blog: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
This is the UFC Vegas 59 live blog for Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill, the light heavyweight main event on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Santos, the No. 12 ranked light heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, is at a crossroad in his career at 205 pounds. After blitzing his way to a title shot with four straight wins, including a stoppage of now ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, he has won just one of his past five fights, including a failed bid for now-former champ Jon Jones’ title in which he suffered severe knee injuries. In his previous performance, he took on ranked light-heavy Magomed Ankalaev and was outpointed in the headliner of UFC Vegas 50.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL
Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture. In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.
