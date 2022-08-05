Read on www.wfsb.com
Eyewitness News
People beat the heat with a beach day at Silver Sands in Milford
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - People went to Silver Sands State Park in Milford on Monday to seek relief from the heat. With temperatures climbing into the 90s and the heat index reaching triple digits, for many, the breeze and just being by the water can’t be beat. The bright...
Connecticut Bear Practices ‘Synchronized Swimming’ in Backyard Pond in Hilarious Clip
A bear in Suffield, Connecticut chose to beat the heat in a resident’s backyard pond. In a hilarious video, it even looks like the bear is practicing for a synchronized swimming competition. Or maybe that’s his talent in the local bear pageant. Either way, he looks to be having the time of his life in the pond, and we’re lucky Suffield resident Kim L. Freedman got it all on video.
Eyewitness News
Tips to save on back-to-school shopping
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut kids are heading back to school. But before they can head back to the classroom, students will have to head to the store for some back-to-school supplies. The National Retail Federation is estimating families could spend $867 per student on back-to-school supplies. “There’s just been...
NBC Connecticut
Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding
Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
Eyewitness News
Beating the heat at the beach
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - You can talk a lot about the heat and humidity, but it certainly is a benefit if you want to hit the beach. Beating the heat along the shore in East Haven is an easy assignment. A gust wind has kept the heat and humidity...
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Ferris Acres Creamery vs Ice Cream Depot
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown and Ice Cream...
NewsTimes
15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
Center for Disease Control advises families to take extra precautions at splash parks
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Another day of a heat wave here in Connecticut, and lots of families are hitting the pools and splash pads to cool off. Now, the Center for Disease Control is calling parents to take extra precautions. “We’ve been trying to get the splash pad because...
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
Eyewitness News
Bradley Airport launches nonstop flight to Las Vegas
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A new nonstop flight to Las Vegas launched on Tuesday. The Connecticut Airport Authority announced the Frontier Airlines service from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. The CAA said the first flight is scheduled to depart for Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. “We...
outdoors.org
Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme, (B3C, Moderate)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. five (5) mile hike mostly through woods with stone walls and moderate hills. The hike begins along Bride Brook, followed by Four Mile River and Long Island Sound. As part of this hike we will also visit the hidden ravine. This hike will have some stream crossings and wet areas. Meet at 9:00 AM at the right hand parking lot near the beach. Heavy rain cancels hike. Following the hike participants are welcome to join the leaders for lunch at Lyme Tavern. Directions: From I-95 take Exit 72 to end. Go left onto Rte. 156, then next right into park. Follow signs to Beach parking. Park at far end of parking lot located on the right hand side. Please bring at least 1 quart of water, a trail snack, and wear sturdy shoes.
New Britain Herald
Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open to honor Angelo Tomasso Sr. and Jr.
NEW BRITAIN – The Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open, hosted by the DAV Hardware City Chapter-8, will honor Angelo Tomasso Sr. and Angelo Tomasso Jr. after this year’s event. The veterans charity golf event has established a reputation over the years of not only raising significant money for veterans causes, but also by honoring distinguished veterans for their service.
National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
Eyewitness News
State discusses plan to preserve CT’s shellfish industry
FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Oysters and clams farmed from Long Island Sound are a part of Connecticut’s rich history. On Monday the state celebrated a new plan to protect, preserve and help restore its shellfish industry. “When the water hits 70 degrees the oysters will start to spawn. They’ll...
Register Citizen
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Those Aren’t Baby Jellyfish Connecticut, It’s a Sea Grape
Have you noticed tiny globs of transparent jelly washing up at Hammonasset, Rocky Neck, or Misquamicut? It's the time of year that Sea Salp wash up on Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Long Island beaches. Don't be scared by them, they can't hurt or sting you. The Sea Salp is also...
Eyewitness News
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Enfield Dept. of Corrections K9 Cassius Clay and Officer Rivera-Melendez
Sources tell CBS News the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach. Little leaguers are playing baseball regionals in the high heat on Monday. Updated: 9 hours ago. Plan to preserve state's shellfish industry. Updated: 9 hours ago. Little leaguers played...
NBC Connecticut
Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton
A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
Eyewitness News
DEEP: parts of Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight different brooks that feed into the Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers in the northwestern part of the state. This is about protecting the fish. The river water is much warmer than the fish would like, and the stream levels are much lower than...
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Fairs, festivals and wildlife shows for the first weekend of August
(WFSB) - August is here and summer fun shows no signs of stopping. So whether celebrating culture, food and music, or witnessing wildlife up close, there are so many great ways to spend your weekend in Connecticut. Fairs & Festivals this weekend:. complete list of fairs & festivals. August 5-7,...
