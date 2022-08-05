ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

People beat the heat with a beach day at Silver Sands in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - People went to Silver Sands State Park in Milford on Monday to seek relief from the heat. With temperatures climbing into the 90s and the heat index reaching triple digits, for many, the breeze and just being by the water can’t be beat. The bright...
MILFORD, CT
Outsider.com

Connecticut Bear Practices ‘Synchronized Swimming’ in Backyard Pond in Hilarious Clip

A bear in Suffield, Connecticut chose to beat the heat in a resident’s backyard pond. In a hilarious video, it even looks like the bear is practicing for a synchronized swimming competition. Or maybe that’s his talent in the local bear pageant. Either way, he looks to be having the time of his life in the pond, and we’re lucky Suffield resident Kim L. Freedman got it all on video.
SUFFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Tips to save on back-to-school shopping

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut kids are heading back to school. But before they can head back to the classroom, students will have to head to the store for some back-to-school supplies. The National Retail Federation is estimating families could spend $867 per student on back-to-school supplies. “There’s just been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding

Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
NEWINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
State
California State
City
Westbrook, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Eyewitness News

Beating the heat at the beach

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - You can talk a lot about the heat and humidity, but it certainly is a benefit if you want to hit the beach. Beating the heat along the shore in East Haven is an easy assignment. A gust wind has kept the heat and humidity...
EAST HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cooking#Fish Tacos#Cod#Creativity#Food Drink#Ct
Eyewitness News

Bradley Airport launches nonstop flight to Las Vegas

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A new nonstop flight to Las Vegas launched on Tuesday. The Connecticut Airport Authority announced the Frontier Airlines service from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. The CAA said the first flight is scheduled to depart for Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. “We...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
outdoors.org

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme, (B3C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. five (5) mile hike mostly through woods with stone walls and moderate hills. The hike begins along Bride Brook, followed by Four Mile River and Long Island Sound. As part of this hike we will also visit the hidden ravine. This hike will have some stream crossings and wet areas. Meet at 9:00 AM at the right hand parking lot near the beach. Heavy rain cancels hike. Following the hike participants are welcome to join the leaders for lunch at Lyme Tavern. Directions: From I-95 take Exit 72 to end. Go left onto Rte. 156, then next right into park. Follow signs to Beach parking. Park at far end of parking lot located on the right hand side. Please bring at least 1 quart of water, a trail snack, and wear sturdy shoes.
EAST LYME, CT
New Britain Herald

Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open to honor Angelo Tomasso Sr. and Jr.

NEW BRITAIN – The Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open, hosted by the DAV Hardware City Chapter-8, will honor Angelo Tomasso Sr. and Angelo Tomasso Jr. after this year’s event. The veterans charity golf event has established a reputation over the years of not only raising significant money for veterans causes, but also by honoring distinguished veterans for their service.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTNH

National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

State discusses plan to preserve CT’s shellfish industry

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Oysters and clams farmed from Long Island Sound are a part of Connecticut’s rich history. On Monday the state celebrated a new plan to protect, preserve and help restore its shellfish industry. “When the water hits 70 degrees the oysters will start to spawn. They’ll...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

Those Aren’t Baby Jellyfish Connecticut, It’s a Sea Grape

Have you noticed tiny globs of transparent jelly washing up at Hammonasset, Rocky Neck, or Misquamicut? It's the time of year that Sea Salp wash up on Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Long Island beaches. Don't be scared by them, they can't hurt or sting you. The Sea Salp is also...
NBC Connecticut

Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton

A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

DEEP: parts of Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight different brooks that feed into the Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers in the northwestern part of the state. This is about protecting the fish. The river water is much warmer than the fish would like, and the stream levels are much lower than...
FARMINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy