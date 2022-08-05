ShaDon Brown: “Charles Woods is the best corner in the Big 12”

Read on www.wowktv.com
WVU secondary has grown stronger with influx of outside talent
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to PFF College data, and West Virginia co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown, WVU is home to the best cornerback in the Big 12 Conference. Charles Woods, the owner of one of the best seasons by a Big 12 cornerback ever in the...
Neal Brown on special teams: “We got to be better at it”
It was a bit of a mixed bag, in terms of results, for the West Virginia special teams unit in 2021. The Mountaineers were a top-20 team in the country last season in kickoff returns, averaging nearly 25 yards per kick return. They also ranked in the top third of the country in defending punt returns, yielding less than seven yards per return on punts.
QB battle to continue into week 2 of fall camp
Five practices are in the books, and it remains unclear who will start under center for West Virginia against Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown entered this offseason knowing he would be naming a new starting quarterback in the fall. What started as a three-man...
