Man held in killing at Vegas Strip resort has prison history

Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Coroner identifies 49-year-old Wisconsin man as victim in Las Vegas Strip hotel room shooting
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified a man who was shot at a Las Vegas Strip resort last Thursday.
'Street Outlaws' mourns Ryan Fellows death; show filming north of Las Vegas
41-year-old Ryan Fellows, star of "Street Outlaws" died. TMZ said they learned that he died in a crash during filming. NDOT confirmed that the show was filming in the Apex area of Las Vegas.
LVMPD investigating smoke shop robbery where victim stabbed one suspect
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a smoke shop robbery where the victim of the robbery stabbed one of the suspects.
Several families tested for DNA: What we know about 4 sets of remains at Lake Mead
Boaters and swimmers have discovered the remains of four people at Lake Mead since May, but not all of their deaths are considered suspicious.
CCSD school bus catches fire on the 215 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Clark County school bus traveling on the 215 just west of Hualapai caught fire due to mechanical issues. There were no passengers on the bus except for the driver, who was able to exit the bus safely. The driver was able to safely pull […]
Las Vegas woman 'impersonated a cop, flashed stun gun' before robbing man
On July 29, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a Nevada woman for impersonating a police officer to rob a man in the Flaming Hotel and Casino in 2021.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Suspected Pedestrian Accident on Arroyo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 8, 2022) – Sunday, at least one victim was pronounced dead after a suspected pedestrian accident on Arroyo Road. The incident occurred along Arroyo Road, just north of Blue Diamond Road on July 24th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area.
‘Mommy was drinking,’ Las Vegas mother accused of drunk driving with kids in car, colliding with multiple objects
A Las Vegas mother is accused of driving under the influence with two young children in the car and crashing into several objects, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate stabbing near Pecos, Craig
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday. LVMPD said North Las Vegas Police initially responded to North Vista Hospital on Aug. 6 after the victim was dropped off with a stab wound. The victim later died, and NLVPD began investigating. Eventually, NLVPD...
FBI Report: Las Vegas man arrested for running a COVID-19 relief scam
A Las Vegas resident was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a stolen firearm and running a fake COVID-19 relief scam.
For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate
The analysis comes as lawmakers in 2019 ended the practice of “prison gerrymandering,” in which incarcerated people are counted in the census as part of the county where their prison is located, rather than their last home. The post For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
FULL COVERAGE: Las Vegas man shoots four victims in hotel room at the Mirage
LVMPD officers arrested and identified Billy Hemsley, 54, in connection with the shooting at the hotel on Friday morning.
Tiered water rates proposed for Las Vegas; golf courses will get a third less
A third less water for golf courses and tiered rates for residential customers are on the horizon for Las Vegas Valley Water District customers.
news3lv.com
After Mirage shooting, security and county commissioner say no need for metal detectors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Following an isolated shooting incident in a Mirage hotel room on Thursday, a private security firm and a Clark County commissioner both said the Strip is still safe and there shouldn't be a need to implement a metal detector security measure as seen on Fremont Street.
Metro Police asking for help to find shooting suspect
Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for help to find a man that they shay shot another man at a west-side apartment complex last week. The man who was shot was transported to UMC, and is expected to recover.
Fox5 KVVU
Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday as they return home from a 19-day deployment. According to a news release, as the Thunderbirds to Nellis Air Force Base after a 19-day deployment to four show sites, the group will conduct a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m.
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 Million
The owner of a popular Las Vegas restaurant chain is facing tax evasion charges for underreporting income by $5.1 million. Raul Gil, the owner and operator of three popular Casa Don Juan Mexican restaurant locations recently pleaded guilty to evading taxes between 2014 and 2018.
vegas24seven.com
MAVERICK HELICOPTERS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LIMITED EARLY BIRD PRICING FOR EDC LAS VEGAS 2023
(Photo Credit: Maverick Helicopters) Maverick Helicopters, the exclusive provider of helicopter transportation for Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has announced early bird pricing on individual and private charters for next year’s EDC festival taking place May 19-21, 2023. This marks the first time Maverick offers special early bird pricing, available for a limited time beginning Wednesday, August 10 at 9:00 a.m. PST. Headliners and festivalgoers can get more information online.
news3lv.com
Deadly shooting under investigation in Las Vegas Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the Las Vegas Arts District late Friday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and 4th Street, said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One...
Trial for Las Vegas man accused of murdering 2-year-old Amari Nicholson scheduled for 2023
A judge has set a trial date for the man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, his girlfriend's son.
