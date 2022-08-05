California Governor makes last-minute push on climate change

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers began a special session Tuesday to take up tax cuts and a school safety grant program, spurred by the state’s $1.6 billion surplus. The House and Senate convened for the session called by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson said the tax cuts are needed because of inflation and the state’s record surplus. The cuts include accelerating reductions in individual and corporate income taxes that the majority-Republican Legislature approved last year. Lawmakers are also taking up a proposal to set aside $50 million for school safety measures.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 7 MINUTES AGO