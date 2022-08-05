California Governor makes last-minute push on climate change

Read on www.kpbs.org
Related
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
Arkansas lawmakers begin special session on tax cuts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers began a special session Tuesday to take up tax cuts and a school safety grant program, spurred by the state’s $1.6 billion surplus. The House and Senate convened for the session called by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson said the tax cuts are needed because of inflation and the state’s record surplus. The cuts include accelerating reductions in individual and corporate income taxes that the majority-Republican Legislature approved last year. Lawmakers are also taking up a proposal to set aside $50 million for school safety measures.
Gov. DeSantis removed him. What’s next in Andrew Warren’s fight for his job?
TAMPA — In the days since his surprise ouster from being Hillsborough County’s State Attorney, Andrew Warren has been fielding questions from CNN, the Washington Post and Morning Joe — and mapping out legal strategies for getting his job back. “This is not about the state attorney...
Comments / 0