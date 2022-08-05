ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why shares of Novavax are getting crushed

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax cratered Tuesday as the U.S. biotech company slashed its sales forecast due to a slump in demand for its shots. The company's stock dived 31% after it cut its 2022 sales outlook in half. Novavax's protein-based vaccine was a latecomer to the market: it...
Online prices fall for the first time in two years

Online shoppers are finally seeing lower prices for some goods, a sign the searing inflation that has scorched the U.S. economy may be starting to cool. Online prices began to ease in July — the first dip in two years — falling 1% from a year ago, new data from Adobe Analytics shows. The biggest drops were for electronics, apparel and toys, while prices for jewelry, books, computers and sporting goods also declined.
BUSINESS
