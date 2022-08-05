Read on www.nbcconnecticut.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
NBC Connecticut
Coventry Lake Reopens After Presence of Dangerous Algae Prompts Closure
Coventry Lake has reopened after a recent spread of blue algae, which can be dangerous for both people and animals, halted all water activities. The lake closed at the end of July after a health advisory was issued cautioning against water activities such as swimming and boating. The decision to...
outdoors.org
Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme, (B3C, Moderate)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. five (5) mile hike mostly through woods with stone walls and moderate hills. The hike begins along Bride Brook, followed by Four Mile River and Long Island Sound. As part of this hike we will also visit the hidden ravine. This hike will have some stream crossings and wet areas. Meet at 9:00 AM at the right hand parking lot near the beach. Heavy rain cancels hike. Following the hike participants are welcome to join the leaders for lunch at Lyme Tavern. Directions: From I-95 take Exit 72 to end. Go left onto Rte. 156, then next right into park. Follow signs to Beach parking. Park at far end of parking lot located on the right hand side. Please bring at least 1 quart of water, a trail snack, and wear sturdy shoes.
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger Day
Thompson Conn. - Dozens of Firefighters spent hours attempting to quell a brush fire located deep in the Quaddick State Forest on Saturday evening. At approximately 4:48 pm on Saturday, August 6th, the Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Center (QVEC) received reports of a large brush fire within the Quaddick State Park in the area of Baker Rd and Quaddick Town Farm Rd. When the first units arrived on the scene, they assessed there to be approximately 1.5 acres burning 2 miles into the woods with limited access to the location.
NBC Connecticut
Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton
A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
Eyewitness News
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Another scorching day of dangerous heat, humidity
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Monday was another day of dangerous heat and humidity. A heat advisory was extended until Tuesday evening. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Alert for it also continued. “It’s a hot day! Temperatures are already in the 90s in some spots as of noon, the heat...
NBC Connecticut
Residents Being Asked to Avoid Windsor Reservoir Due to Algae Bloom
Town officials are asking residents and their furry friends to stay away from Rainbow Reservoir in Windsor. They say this is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom in the water, which can cause mild skin irritation and illness. This reaction can occur when a person or animal ingests,...
NBC Connecticut
Eversource Looking Into Cause of Hundreds of Power Outages in Cheshire
There were hundreds of power outages in part of Cheshire Tuesday morning and Eversource is looking into what caused them. Power was out for 725 Eversource customers in the area of Wolf Hill Road. Eversource said the power outage was reported at 8:30 a.m. They estimated power restoration at 11...
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Register Citizen
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
Bridgeport residents furious with plan to change cul-de-sac
Bridgeport residents in the North End say they are furious with a plan to extend their cul-de-sac in both directions.
NBC Connecticut
2 Firefighters Treated for Heat Exhaustion After Putting Out Coach Bus Fire in Shelton
Crews are investigating after a coach bus caught fire on Route 8 in Shelton Monday evening. Officials said they responded to Route 8 South in the area of exit 13 for the passenger bus fire. Fire officials were able to extinguish the blaze within 35 minutes and approximately 20 firefighters responded to the scene.
NBC Connecticut
Lightning Knocks Out Power, Traffic Lights at Busy North Haven Intersection: PD
A lightning strike has caused a power outage in North Haven, which is affecting traffic lights, according to police. Police said the lightning strike was at the intersection of Routes 5 and 22 - Washington Avenue and Clintonville Road -- and caused a power outage. They said a wire is...
NBC Connecticut
Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding
Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
Mother bear and two cubs are freed from a storm drain
Three black bears – a mother and her two cubs – were rescued by police after being trapped in a storm drain outside of Hartford, Conn. It was originally thought they were using the drain as a travel corridor.
reportertoday.com
The Raptors are Descending on Bristol… Eagles, Owls, Falcons and Hawks are Headed to Audubon in September
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street (Route 114), Bristol, RI. September 10 & 11, 2021; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (July 25, 2022) – The rulers of the sky are descending on the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in September. Birds of prey with long sharp talons, hooked beaks, and highly developed eyesight and hearing are headed to Bristol. They’re raptors, the superior hunters of the avian world.
Eyewitness News
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
Eyewitness News
What the latest heat wave means for your car
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - If unchecked, the heat can cause serious damage to your car. The heat can kill the battery or cause damage to the engine. Channel 3 spoke with an auto repair shop who says the key is just keeping a constant eye on the well-being of your car.
National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
