Farmington, CT

NBC Connecticut

Coventry Lake Reopens After Presence of Dangerous Algae Prompts Closure

Coventry Lake has reopened after a recent spread of blue algae, which can be dangerous for both people and animals, halted all water activities. The lake closed at the end of July after a health advisory was issued cautioning against water activities such as swimming and boating. The decision to...
COVENTRY, CT
outdoors.org

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme, (B3C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. five (5) mile hike mostly through woods with stone walls and moderate hills. The hike begins along Bride Brook, followed by Four Mile River and Long Island Sound. As part of this hike we will also visit the hidden ravine. This hike will have some stream crossings and wet areas. Meet at 9:00 AM at the right hand parking lot near the beach. Heavy rain cancels hike. Following the hike participants are welcome to join the leaders for lunch at Lyme Tavern. Directions: From I-95 take Exit 72 to end. Go left onto Rte. 156, then next right into park. Follow signs to Beach parking. Park at far end of parking lot located on the right hand side. Please bring at least 1 quart of water, a trail snack, and wear sturdy shoes.
EAST LYME, CT
Quiet Corner Alerts

Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger Day

Thompson Conn. - Dozens of Firefighters spent hours attempting to quell a brush fire located deep in the Quaddick State Forest on Saturday evening. At approximately 4:48 pm on Saturday, August 6th, the Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Center (QVEC) received reports of a large brush fire within the Quaddick State Park in the area of Baker Rd and Quaddick Town Farm Rd. When the first units arrived on the scene, they assessed there to be approximately 1.5 acres burning 2 miles into the woods with limited access to the location.
THOMPSON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton

A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
GROTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Residents Being Asked to Avoid Windsor Reservoir Due to Algae Bloom

Town officials are asking residents and their furry friends to stay away from Rainbow Reservoir in Windsor. They say this is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom in the water, which can cause mild skin irritation and illness. This reaction can occur when a person or animal ingests,...
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Eversource Looking Into Cause of Hundreds of Power Outages in Cheshire

There were hundreds of power outages in part of Cheshire Tuesday morning and Eversource is looking into what caused them. Power was out for 725 Eversource customers in the area of Wolf Hill Road. Eversource said the power outage was reported at 8:30 a.m. They estimated power restoration at 11...
CHESHIRE, CT
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday

Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding

Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
NEWINGTON, CT
reportertoday.com

The Raptors are Descending on Bristol… Eagles, Owls, Falcons and Hawks are Headed to Audubon in September

Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street (Route 114), Bristol, RI. September 10 & 11, 2021; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (July 25, 2022) – The rulers of the sky are descending on the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in September. Birds of prey with long sharp talons, hooked beaks, and highly developed eyesight and hearing are headed to Bristol. They’re raptors, the superior hunters of the avian world.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

What the latest heat wave means for your car

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - If unchecked, the heat can cause serious damage to your car. The heat can kill the battery or cause damage to the engine. Channel 3 spoke with an auto repair shop who says the key is just keeping a constant eye on the well-being of your car.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

