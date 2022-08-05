ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died in his Chattanooga hometown

By Associated Press
WTVC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on newschannel9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Chattanooga, TN
Entertainment
WTVC

Chattanooga Police investigate Sunday stabbing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police confirm that one person was hurt in a stabbing around 6 am Sunday morning. Police say the victim had arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CPD reports the location where it happened as the 4300 block of Highway 58. They add that the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Mayfield
Person
Sam Gooden
Person
Jerry Butler
Person
Richard Curtis
Person
Jerry Hall
WTVC

Chattanooga Police make arrest in Saturday stabbing.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says one person faces charges after a man was stabbed Saturday. Police responded to the 4000 block of McCahill Road. There, they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that witnesses on scene reported the suspect and victim had stopped to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy