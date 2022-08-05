Polk County returns core production-leaders in 2022

Read on wlos.com
Clemson's Will Taylor makes the transition from quarterback to wide receiver in 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. (WLOS) — Sophomore Will Taylor is in a unique position at Clemson. The two-sport athlete splits his time on the football field and the baseball diamond. With that, he's had to learn to toggle between the different styles of workouts as well as the different mindsets required of each sport.
RB Will Shipley details the Tigers new approach on offense ahead of 2022 season
WLOS -- It's a new camp and a new Offensive Coordinator, which means Clemson's offensive unit is attacking fall workouts with a new mindset as well. All of the "newness" serves as the perfect clean slate for a Tigers team that didn't live up to expectations in 2021. Clemson finished 100th in all of the FBS in offensive yards per game. But, those woes appear to be in the past according to sophomore running back Will Shipley.
Joseph Ngata emerging as a leader for Clemson offense
Clemson — WLOS -- With Clemson football losing pieces of its passing offense, like Justyn Ross who took his talents to the NFL, head coach Dabo Swinney is turning to his wide receiver room to fill the void. Senior Joseph Ngata is emerging as "the guy" to do just...
Skylanes bowling alley hosts first-ever PBA event in Asheville
Asheville — WLOS - The PBA filled the Skylanes bowling alley on Saturday for the Capstone Health Alliance Asheville Open. Full PBA members will earn points in this event towards the $100,000 2022 PBA RPI event in Las Vegas, Nevada. 88 bowlers entered into the tournament only the top 1/3 of the players advanced to the advancer's round.
SROs to wear body cameras in Jackson County schools
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers on duty at all Jackson County Schools will now wear body cameras. The extra gear comes as all deputies at the sheriff's department also get cameras. Each student resource officer (SRO) will have the Axon camera attached to the front of their uniform.
Jackson County remembering senior deputy after his passing
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are mourning the loss of a deputy following a lengthy illness. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson began his career with the department in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was...
5 abandoned puppies in Polk County part of growing trend, animal shelter officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at Western North Carolina animal shelters said they’ve noticed an uptick in animals being surrendered or abandoned. "It’s heartbreaking,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue Executive Director Karen Parker said. “We’re here every day to save animals and give them a second chance."
Tiny Tykes Triathlon gives youngest kids chance to compete, encourages active living
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Little ones and their cheering squads from all over Asheville gathered Sunday, Aug. 7 to compete in Pack Square Park for the Tiny Tykes Triathlon. Kids ages 3-6 biked laps around the park, splashed through the splash pad and then sprinted to the finish line.
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The decision to arm student resource officers in Madison County with AR-15's has been mostly met with praise. Sheriff Buddy Harwood says this decision follows the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. He says the guns will be locked away in an undisclosed location. The AR-15's and accessories have been purchased with money donated by Madison County community members.
Restaurant owner takes pride in prestigious wine award & the hard work leading to it
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local restaurant is one of 10 in Asheville to receive a prestigious wine award. Avenue M is typically packed with a waiting list but it’s when it’s empty, owner Ralph Lonow can really reflect on how much his restaurant has grown. “Sometimes...
Boil Water Advisory issued while crews work on line on Montford Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the Montford community. Asheville officials said crews are working to repair a water line on Montford Avenue. Customers are advised to boil tap water for at least 1 minute before consumption. Once pressure returns, there is the...
Local students hit the stage at Tanglewood Youth Theatre Camp
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to enjoy the theater. Among these campers is sure to be a future star of the stage! The students are participating in Tanglewood Youth Theatre Camp, which is part of Asheville Community Theatre. For five days, the children use their imaginations and talents...
Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
Sheriff receives mostly positive feedback online after decision to put AR-15s in schools
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a nearly five-minute Facebook Live video, Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood stated county School Resource Officers will now have AR-15 rifles on school grounds. Harwood said the decision follows the recent Robb Elementary School Shooting in Texas where 19 children and two teachers...
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office hosting hiring event Monday to recruit detention officers
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, August 8th, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is hosting a hiring event as part of an ongoing effort to recruit detention officers. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 Valley Street in downtown Asheville. There, interested folks will be...
Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
Traffic Alert: I-26 closures planned as crews place girders over French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Interstate 26 will be closed nightly this week as crews work on the bridge over the French Broad River. Construction crews will be placing girders — steel beams more than 200 feet long — on a new section of bridge.
"I believe in our School Resource Officers," superintendent says after AR-15 decision
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Following widespread news of Madison County Schools' newest security measure, the district's superintendent has issued a statement. This year, Madison County Schools will have AR-15 semi-automatic guns locked in safes for student resource officers to use if there’s ever a gunman in a school.
Fugitive leads deputy on chase, ends up in jail on $210,000 bond, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An attempted traffic stop landed one Western North Carolina man in jail recently. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says on Friday, Aug. 5, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of US 221 South because they discovered it to be driven by Curley Jim Dyer, who had a parole violation and "numerous orders for arrests," according to a post on social media.
