Polk County returns core production-leaders in 2022

WLOS -- It's a new camp and a new Offensive Coordinator, which means Clemson's offensive unit is attacking fall workouts with a new mindset as well. All of the "newness" serves as the perfect clean slate for a Tigers team that didn't live up to expectations in 2021. Clemson finished 100th in all of the FBS in offensive yards per game. But, those woes appear to be in the past according to sophomore running back Will Shipley.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO