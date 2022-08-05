ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

Polk County returns core production-leaders in 2022

By Maria Santora
WLOS.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wlos.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

RB Will Shipley details the Tigers new approach on offense ahead of 2022 season

WLOS -- It's a new camp and a new Offensive Coordinator, which means Clemson's offensive unit is attacking fall workouts with a new mindset as well. All of the "newness" serves as the perfect clean slate for a Tigers team that didn't live up to expectations in 2021. Clemson finished 100th in all of the FBS in offensive yards per game. But, those woes appear to be in the past according to sophomore running back Will Shipley.
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

Joseph Ngata emerging as a leader for Clemson offense

Clemson — WLOS -- With Clemson football losing pieces of its passing offense, like Justyn Ross who took his talents to the NFL, head coach Dabo Swinney is turning to his wide receiver room to fill the void. Senior Joseph Ngata is emerging as "the guy" to do just...
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

Skylanes bowling alley hosts first-ever PBA event in Asheville

Asheville — WLOS - The PBA filled the Skylanes bowling alley on Saturday for the Capstone Health Alliance Asheville Open. Full PBA members will earn points in this event towards the $100,000 2022 PBA RPI event in Las Vegas, Nevada. 88 bowlers entered into the tournament only the top 1/3 of the players advanced to the advancer's round.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
County
Polk County, NC
City
Columbus, NC
Polk County, NC
Sports
WLOS.com

SROs to wear body cameras in Jackson County schools

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers on duty at all Jackson County Schools will now wear body cameras. The extra gear comes as all deputies at the sheriff's department also get cameras. Each student resource officer (SRO) will have the Axon camera attached to the front of their uniform.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Jackson County remembering senior deputy after his passing

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are mourning the loss of a deputy following a lengthy illness. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson began his career with the department in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wlos#Chase#Nchsaa#Newton Conover
WLOS.com

Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The decision to arm student resource officers in Madison County with AR-15's has been mostly met with praise. Sheriff Buddy Harwood says this decision follows the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. He says the guns will be locked away in an undisclosed location. The AR-15's and accessories have been purchased with money donated by Madison County community members.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Boil Water Advisory issued while crews work on line on Montford Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the Montford community. Asheville officials said crews are working to repair a water line on Montford Avenue. Customers are advised to boil tap water for at least 1 minute before consumption. Once pressure returns, there is the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLOS.com

Local students hit the stage at Tanglewood Youth Theatre Camp

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to enjoy the theater. Among these campers is sure to be a future star of the stage! The students are participating in Tanglewood Youth Theatre Camp, which is part of Asheville Community Theatre. For five days, the children use their imaginations and talents...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Fugitive leads deputy on chase, ends up in jail on $210,000 bond, officials say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An attempted traffic stop landed one Western North Carolina man in jail recently. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says on Friday, Aug. 5, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of US 221 South because they discovered it to be driven by Curley Jim Dyer, who had a parole violation and "numerous orders for arrests," according to a post on social media.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy