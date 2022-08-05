Read on www.woodtv.com
Related
Tom Izzo Lands Another 4 Star, Lou Whitaker Day, and More
On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Detroit News Reporter Angelique Chengelis and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss Tom Izzo's wild success on the recruiting trail as of late
Where Michigan and Michigan State football rank in preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll
College football fans in the state of Michigan are set up for a treat this season, if preseason polls are any indication. Both Michigan and Michigan State football are ranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA preseason coaches poll, with the Big Ten defending champion Wolverines sixth and the Spartans 14th.
MLive.com
Michigan champion hits end of the line at Little League Great Lakes Regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They took their community on a whirlwind journey of baseball hoopla. But now their travels are done. The Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars bowed out of the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional with an 8-6 loss to Ohio state champion Hamilton West Side, finishing three wins shy of their World Series dreams.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winless in 29 years of racing, Michigan driver still having fun – and setting milestones
After 396 career races in NASCAR’s ARCA Series, Brad Smith has never finished better than ninth. The 53-year-old from Shelby Township has only finished on the lead lap seven times – and hasn’t done so since 2017. Racecars drive by him like they have an extra cylinder.
MLive.com
Michigan state champ must battle back after first loss at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – Grosse Pointe Farms-City showed it knows how to battle back from a deficit while winning the Michigan state championship. Now it must show – for the first time all season – that it knows how to bounce back from a loss. Farms-City opened the...
247Sports
Zack Marshall cuts list to Cal, Michigan and Utah, will announce later this month
Carlsbad (Calif.) tight end Zack Marshall has cut his list of schools down to three and locked in his commitment date as well. Marshall is set to commit on August 13 and will choose from a final three of Cal, Michigan and Utah. “I’m ready,” Marshall said. “I feel really...
WOOD
Gain confidence at women’s knife throwing league
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -There’s a great local women’s sports league that encourages women to take on the sport of knife throwing through empowerment and sisterhood. Last year we got the chance to check out the WWK Women’s Knife Throwing League and what they are all about!
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
WOOD
Learn to Row for free this weekend with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever wanted to try rowing? It’s a great workout for any age and the view from the water is pretty spectacular! Now you have the chance to learn to row with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club for free! You’ll start with a quick tour of the boathouse and review the safety rules. Then they’ll get you acquainted with the boats and put you on an indoor rower to show you proper technique. Then you get to head down to the Grand River and row with experienced rowers who will cheer you on and help guide you! There is no need to sign up, just head on down on Saturday (after reading and signing the waiver) and enjoy your 45-60 minute rowing experience!
WOOD
Donate school supplies for a chance at Pitbull tickets at Van Andel Arena
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In an effort to ensure West Michigan kids are ready to head back to school this year, Van Andel Arena is hosting a school supply drive to benefit West Michigan schools. Donate new, unopened school supplies to enter to win tickets to see Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” at Van Andel Arena on August 30, 2022.
WOOD
Jack Hogan, R.I.P.
Jack Hogan, longtime News Director of WZZM passed away Thursday in Florida. He was 89 years old. Jack also worked for the city of Grand Rapids. He was past president of the Radio and Television News Directors Assn. Jack hired me in Nov. 1974. I did the weather on radio...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
howafrica.com
Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise
Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
MetroTimes
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
There’s something special about unwinding after a long day with a nice cold brew. The Michigan craft beer scene is still growing, and metro Detroit sports dozens of quality craft brewers. Many bars and restaurants in the area carry local craft beer selections on tap, so you never have...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
fox2detroit.com
Blighted Detroit home near Little Caesars Arena previously listed at $5M burns down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blighted and abandoned home in downtown Detroit located next to Little Caesars Arena burned down Monday morning. Known as an eyesore against the backdrop of skyscrapers and downtown development projects, the home had stood in the way of Detroit officials and pushes to uproot blight out of the city.
WOOD
More great entertainment coming to Soaring Eagle Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is still in full swing at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and they’ve still got a great lineup of outdoor shows. This Saturday night, Blake Shelton and special guest Justin Moore take the stage. Next up is Kid Rock, who is playing 2 shows back to back – Saturday, September 3rd with special guest George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic and the next night with Buckcherry. There are also shows being added to the fall lineup – on Saturday, October 8th, Lee Brice will be performing and on Saturday, October 15th it’s Clay Walker with special guest Billy Dean. Don’t miss Christopher Cross‘ 40th Anniversary Tour with special guest John Waite. You can see the full lineup of shows here.
candgnews.com
Car enthusiasts gear up for this year’s Woodward Dream Cruise
BIRMINGHAM — The Woodward Dream Cruise has taken metro Detroit back to the ‘50s and ‘60s since 1995. Ford Motor Co. will be sponsoring the cruise for the fifth consecutive year during the 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise Aug. 19-21. The weekend’s events are fueled by nostalgia...
fox2detroit.com
This is what bicyclists and drivers should know about sharing the road in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In 2021, more than 1,200 bicyclists were involved in crashes in Michigan. Being on two wheels and involved in one of those crashes is a rough and disturbing ride. That's why police across the state are putting a bigger emphasis on keeping them safe. FOX...
Comments / 0