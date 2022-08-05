ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan champion hits end of the line at Little League Great Lakes Regional

WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They took their community on a whirlwind journey of baseball hoopla. But now their travels are done. The Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars bowed out of the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional with an 8-6 loss to Ohio state champion Hamilton West Side, finishing three wins shy of their World Series dreams.
WHITESTOWN, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WOOD

Gain confidence at women’s knife throwing league

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -There’s a great local women’s sports league that encourages women to take on the sport of knife throwing through empowerment and sisterhood. Last year we got the chance to check out the WWK Women’s Knife Throwing League and what they are all about!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
WOOD

Learn to Row for free this weekend with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever wanted to try rowing? It’s a great workout for any age and the view from the water is pretty spectacular! Now you have the chance to learn to row with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club for free! You’ll start with a quick tour of the boathouse and review the safety rules. Then they’ll get you acquainted with the boats and put you on an indoor rower to show you proper technique. Then you get to head down to the Grand River and row with experienced rowers who will cheer you on and help guide you! There is no need to sign up, just head on down on Saturday (after reading and signing the waiver) and enjoy your 45-60 minute rowing experience!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Donate school supplies for a chance at Pitbull tickets at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In an effort to ensure West Michigan kids are ready to head back to school this year, Van Andel Arena is hosting a school supply drive to benefit West Michigan schools. Donate new, unopened school supplies to enter to win tickets to see Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” at Van Andel Arena on August 30, 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Jack Hogan, R.I.P.

Jack Hogan, longtime News Director of WZZM passed away Thursday in Florida. He was 89 years old. Jack also worked for the city of Grand Rapids. He was past president of the Radio and Television News Directors Assn. Jack hired me in Nov. 1974. I did the weather on radio...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
howafrica.com

Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise

Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

There’s something special about unwinding after a long day with a nice cold brew. The Michigan craft beer scene is still growing, and metro Detroit sports dozens of quality craft brewers. Many bars and restaurants in the area carry local craft beer selections on tap, so you never have...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
DEARBORN, MI
WOOD

More great entertainment coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is still in full swing at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and they’ve still got a great lineup of outdoor shows. This Saturday night, Blake Shelton and special guest Justin Moore take the stage. Next up is Kid Rock, who is playing 2 shows back to back – Saturday, September 3rd with special guest George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic and the next night with Buckcherry. There are also shows being added to the fall lineup – on Saturday, October 8th, Lee Brice will be performing and on Saturday, October 15th it’s Clay Walker with special guest Billy Dean. Don’t miss Christopher Cross‘ 40th Anniversary Tour with special guest John Waite. You can see the full lineup of shows here.
EAGLE, MI
candgnews.com

Car enthusiasts gear up for this year’s Woodward Dream Cruise

BIRMINGHAM — The Woodward Dream Cruise has taken metro Detroit back to the ‘50s and ‘60s since 1995. Ford Motor Co. will be sponsoring the cruise for the fifth consecutive year during the 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise Aug. 19-21. The weekend’s events are fueled by nostalgia...
BIRMINGHAM, MI

