WHSV
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at Southview apartment complex. One student and her family are trying to raise awareness after they said she became ill from mold in her apartment. “I was constantly having colds and...
WHSV
FSCO: Deputies acted heroically during Old Fork Ln. house fire
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is sharing video of deputies coming to the rescue during a house fire along Old Fork Lane last week. According to FCSO, deputies Frank Harris Jr., William White, and Jordan Seay-Allen all acted without hesitation during the early hours of Tuesday, August 2.
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
WHSV
New animal rescue in Augusta County works to get pets out of shelters and into loving homes
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - 2020 was a great year for a lot of shelters in Virginia. Tons of people were looking to adopt a pet, but that’s not the case anymore and shelters are filling up. A new nonprofit in the Augusta County area is working to help...
WHSV
Local schools prepare safety measures for upcoming year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As another school year kicks off in the Valley, local schools are prioritizing classroom safety. Rockingham County Public Schools are using multiple procedures to ensure the protection of students and teachers. The county is working with a school safety committee that includes law enforcement, first responders, and school staff members.
WHSV
Staunton flood two years later: how businesses are coping
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marks two years since the historic flood devastated parts of Staunton. Many businesses in the Queen City were already taking a financial hit due to COVID, then the flood came and cleared out many of them overnight. “We came in Sunday morning to absolute devastation,”...
cbs19news
Police: One person hurt in weekend shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Fifth Street SW. Officers responded to a shots fired report and found several shell casings in the area.
NBC 29 News
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it continues to purse the whereabouts of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas. ACPD tweeted out Monday, August 8, that a family member says the sisters are safe. The department announced back on July 21 that the pair were missing after leaving their home.
cbs19news
Rashad Pitt named the new principal at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
NBC 29 News
Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested 38-year-old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet on multiple alleged weapon offenses. Waynesboro Police officers responded to the 100 block of Osage Lane on August 5, 2022, at approximately 11:41 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The officers started an investigation once arriving on the scene. They determined the identity of the alleged offender, Hampton Lamar Smith.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County man shot in Charlottesville: Police seeking info on shooting
Charlottesville Police responded to the 400th block of 5th Street S.W. for a report of shots fired on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Officers located several shell casings in the area. Shortly thereafter, police were notified that a victim of the shooting was at the UVA Emergency Room. The victim is a 32-year-old male Augusta County resident who suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg.
WHSV
Staunton and Augusta County Flash Flooding August 8, 2003
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is no stranger to flash flooding. However it doesn’t take a widespread event nor a remnant hurricane (Like Camille or Isabel) to lead to flash flooding. Seventeen years before the August 2020 flash flooding event, another heavy rain event led to major flash flooding...
WHSV
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
WHSV
Green Dog Unleashed takes in 11 beagles from breeding facility
TROY, Va. (WVIR) - More shelters in the central Virginia area are opening their doors to beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy was able to rescue 11 beagles, adding to the 60 other animals it already has in foster care. Now, it is...
theriver953.com
FCSO seeks information on a pickpocket suspect
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced that they are seeking information on a pickpocket. The male individual has been known to follow females in Costco and pickpocketing from their purse. After the theft the suspect has been known to go immediately to other local stores to shop. The...
WHSV
Illuminating Styles in Crimora holds back to school event
CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday was Illuminating Styles back to school event. The salon and barber academy in Crimora has been holding this event for years. Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade can get free haircuts and school supplies all while enjoying activities and refreshments. While kids waited for a...
Augusta Free Press
Bluestone Elementary: Dispensers reduce waste, encourage kids to drink more milk
Cartons aren’t the only way to deliver nutritious milk to growing students. Milk dispensers – like soda machines but for milk – have the potential to decrease school milk waste. Milk cartons make up about 50 percent of school trash volume, and students waste 30 percent of...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Charlottesville plastic bag tax, Virginia Beach police encrypt communications
Virginia Beach police will no longer allow the public to listen in on radio communications. And, Charlottesville has joined the effort to reduce plastic bag pollution with a targeted tax. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park. Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one...
