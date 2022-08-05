ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend

By Joe Lint
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you.

The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than 130 yard sales that take you throughout historic Weston and Buckhannon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZc0i_0h6fvZeW00
A Google My Maps of all the yard sale locations in Lewis & Upshur Counties. (Courtesy of Laura Meadows)
West Virginia marks Sales Tax Holiday

You can go find the yard sale map of Lewis and Upshur counties if you click here .

Here are some tips if you plan on going shopping around for great deals.

  • Make sure you wear comfortable walking shoes and comfortable clothes.
  • Bring and drink plenty of water.
  • Wear a hat, sunscreen and sunglasses.
  • Make sure you bring cash to pay for the items you find, not all locations will accept cards.
  • Bring rain gear, because there is rain in the forecast this weekend .
    Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum yard sale/flea market. (WBOY Image)
    Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum yard sale/flea market. (WBOY Image)
    Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum yard sale/flea market. (WBOY Image)
    A street in Buckhannon with a yard sale. (WBOY Image)
    A street in Buckhannon with a yard sale. (WBOY Image)
    A street in Buckhannon with a yard sale. (WBOY Image)
    Misc. items for sale at a yard sale. (WBOY Image)
    Misc. items for sale at a yard sale. (WBOY Image)
    Misc. items for sale at a yard sale. (WBOY Image)
    Misc. items for sale at a yard sale. (WBOY Image)

The WV’s Largest Yard Sale is always on the first weekend in August and is a very large event that attracts thousands of visitors in Lewis & Upshur counties.

“It’s a great event because we’re having people coming in, they are staying in the hotels, our restaurants are jammed packed,” said Laura Meadows with the Upshur County Conventions & Visitors Bureau. “They really just are kind of in the heart of our communities, and I think they fall in love with everything that Buckhannon and Weston has to offer.”

If you missed the event on Friday, don’t worry as the event continues rain or shine on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

To find out more information about WV’s Largest Yard Sale event in Lewis County click here or for Upshur County, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
