29th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival raising money for flood victims

Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
Father Jim Sichko visits Isom IGA
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Father Jim Sichko said he has never been to Isom in Letcher County, but his visit Monday will not soon be forgotten. Father Sichko came bearing gifts for people hit hard by flooding in the area. The owner of the store was not the only recipient...
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known actress was in the mountains this week to visit with those who lost everything during recent flooding. Jennifer Garner, who was raised in nearby West Virginia, made the trip to Eastern Kentucky as part of her role with the Save the Children organization.
KSP Harlan announces new Post Commander
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police welcomed a new Post Commander at Post 10 in Harlan on Monday. Captain Danny Caudill, a Harlan native, is a 15-year veteran with Kentucky State Police. He began his career with KSP in 2007 as part of the Cadet Class 86. In his...
Kentucky couple helps deliver hot meals to flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says it will take months, even years, to recover and rebuild from the historic flooding. As the people of Eastern Kentucky work to rebuild, people are coming from across the country to help. Tyson Foods, out of Arkansas, came to Buckhorn, Ky. Monday to prepare hot meals for those who otherwise likely wouldn’t get one for a while.
Pike County non-profit animal rescue recovering following floods, loses one rescue animal
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms is a non-profit animal rescue in the small Dorton community of Pike County that is devoted to unwanted, abused, and neglected farm animals. Following massive flooding across the region in late July, the farm saw extensive damage. “It was a scary, scary...
Perry County family shares story of escaping flood
CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs. “That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be...
CORE sets up in Letcher County to give out supplies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Organized Relief Efforts also know as CORE is a nationwide non-profit which works to help communities in need. CORE is set up outside of Letcher County Central High School where people affected by the flood can drive up and receive any needs they have. “We...
Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding. You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:. Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky. Knott...
When their driveway washed away, a pulley system became a Perry County family’s lifeline
KRYPTON, Ky. — A major part of the recovery process in eastern Kentucky will be repairing roads that have left some stranded. Hundreds of roads and bridges were destroyed by flooding and mudslides in eastern Kentucky. When the creek surged past Led and Kathy McIntosh’s home the night of...
Issues & Answers: talking Eastern Kentucky flooding with the National Weather Service
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Dustin Jordan, the Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky., and WYMT Morning Forecaster Brandon Robinson to talk about the recent historic flooding.
Letcher County firefighter recounts flood survival experience
JEREMIAH, Ky. (WYMT) - Bouncing around like an air hockey puck is how Wallace “Spanky” Bolling Jr., the Letcher County Volunteer Fire Dept. chief, described his experience in the flood. Bolling had left his house to check on the fire station and then got trapped by the water....
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage and visit relief centers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders will be in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell are two of the people expected to be in the region throughout the day. We will have updates on their visits...
Hazard community members create long-term donation drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - To create a more long-term drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations, several community members have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims. Offering anything from hygiene items to pet supplies, the old...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Emma Quillen
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Emma Quillen. Emma was a senior at Letcher County Central High School and graduated with a 4.5 GPA. Emma was a member of the National Honor Society and the LCLC Drama Program, and was an intern with the Cowan Community Center’s “Kids on the Creek” summer program.
‘We won’t leave until we’re not needed’: Mercy Chefs gives meals to flooding victims
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mercy Chefs is a non-profit organization that serves food in disaster relief situations. It has been set up at Letcher County Central High School for over a week working to provide meals and deliver hope. “That’s where our mission comes in to go and provide...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home in the Dorton community of Pike County. US 23 was temporarily shut down, used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area, as two people were flown from the scene and one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Salvation Army distributes 10,000 meals to EKY communities impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Salvation Army has served several of the communities impacted by flooding this week, distributing ten thousand meals in the process. The organization held its last distribution, for the region, in the Lothair community of Perry County on Sunday. The Salvation Army handed out hygiene kits,...
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) officials have released the names of two women who went missing following historic flooding. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28th.
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
