Kanye West’s Fifth Divorce Attorney Calls It Quits as Case Drags On

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up
Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Kanye West’s 5th Divorce Attorney Quits As Rapper ‘Comes To Terms’ With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is out of an attorney, again. The rapper and former husband of Kim Kardashian lost his fifth attorney Samantha Spector, as she asked a judge to release her from the case. The motion was granted on Friday, August 5, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife. This leaves him currently without representation. “Attorney has shown sufficient reasons why the motion to be relieved as counsel should be granted and why the attorney has brought a motion under Code of Civil Procedure section 284(2) instead of filing a consent under section 284(1),” the official docs read. “Attorney is relieved as counsel of record for client.”
Kim Kardashian Poses in Kanye West's Futuristic New Yeezy Sunglasses with Chicago and North
Kim Kardashian is showing support for Kanye West's latest fashions. On Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 41, shared photos of a photoshoot she had with daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, wearing West's Yeezy SHDZ YR 3022. Kim wore a black bodysuit with the large silver shades while Chicago posed alongside...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
Police Reportedly Investigating Blueface and Chrisean Rock Fight, Chrisean Appears to Confirm They’re Still Together
A criminal report has reportedly been filed in connection to the fight involving Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), TMZ reported the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the kerfuffle that went down early this morning between Blue and Rock on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. According to the celebrity new site's sources, police want to interview Blue and Rock about the physical altercation. They will also be reviewing surveillance footage in the area. The investigation could lead to charges being filed.
Kanye West’s lawyer quits amid divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has reportedly bid farewell to his most recent attorney – the fifth to be involved with his divorce from Kim Kardashian – while a trial date for the case has been confirmed. Rolling Stone reports that, during a trial-setting conference held in LA last Friday (August...
Kim Is ‘Livid’ at Kanye For ‘Bullying’ Pete After Their Breakup—He’s ‘Back to His Old Ways’
Click here to read the full article. Never ever getting back together. Kim Kardashian is very angry at Kanye West about how he reacted to her and Pete Davidson’s breakup. An insider close to the Skims founder revealed that what Kanye posted was unforgivable. The insider told Page Six on August 8, 2022, that Kim is mad at her ex-husband for posting the “Skete” post and that he was back to his “old ways.” “Kim is livid and incredibly upset. Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and...
Meghan Markle Through the Years
From her role on 'Suits' to her imminent engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle continues to make headlines — see photos of the actress' transformation through the years
Jack Osbourne’s baby’s umbilical cord used in art piece to ‘keep it forever’
Nearly one month after Jack Osbourne’s fourth daughter arrived, his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, described their decision to “preserve” the baby’s umbilical cord. With the help of California-based company Mommy Made Encapsulation, the cord has been shaped “into a heart” and painted gold so that Osbourne, 36, and Gearhart, 31, can “keep it forever,” the interior designer wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. “one of the best choices i’ve made for my postpartum health was to encapsulate my placenta,” she explained. “taking my placenta has helped me lose pregnancy weight, helped w [sic] postpartum depression, boosted my milk supply significantly, and reduced postpartum bleeding.” Gearhart...
Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'
America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot
Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
Chance The Rapper On “Highs and Lows,” How Ghana Inspired Him, Relationship With Kanye West & More
Headkrack and Lore’l sit down with Chance The Rapper who candidly discusses friends in the industry, faith, staying inspired, making music with Joey Bada$$ and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Y’all know how Ye’ can get! Chance took a moment to clear the air about a dispute that happened between him […]
Donald Sutherland’s Children: Meet His 5 Kids, Including Son Keifer Sutherland
Donald Sutherland has been one of the most adored actors for over 50 years. From his early work in classics like M*A*S*H and Animal House to recent hits like The Hunger Games movies, Donald has been loved by audiences for generations. Throughout his life, Donald has been married thrice, and...
Kim Kardashian is not getting back together with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is not getting back together with Kanye West. The 41-year-old reality star - who was married to rapper Kanye, 45, from 2014 until 2021 and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three with him - split from 'Saturday Night Live' alum Pete Davidson, 28, after nine months of dating earlier this week but an insider quashed rumours that she is reuniting with her former husband.
Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Won’t Stand for’ Kanye West’s ‘Skete Davidson Dead’ Breakup Post
Kanye West had a very Kanye West reaction to news that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend of nine months Pete Davidson broke up last week. The rapper shared a mock New York Times Instagram post declaring “Skete Davidson Dead at 28.” Kardashian hasn’t said anything publicly about it, but make no mistake: she is not happy.
Dakota Johnson’s ‘Persuasion’ Costumes Were Inspired by Patti Smith, Debbie Harry, and Audrey Hepburn
At the center of Netflix's Persuasion is Dakota Johnson’s Anne Elliot, whose spunky spirit is paired with costumes inspired by iconic stars.
Where Has Kelly Clarkson Been All Summer? And When is She Coming Back?
For those of us who are massive Kelly Clarkson fans—fans of her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show; fans of her musical performances on said show, known as “Kellyoke”; fans of her music, and fans of The Voice—we have one question: Where has Kelly Clarkson been all summer?
Blink and You'll Miss Kendall Jenner's New Cowboy Boot Tattoo
How this tattoo artist fit so much detail in such a tiny space is beyond us. Yee-haw! Kendall Jenner is living the cowgirl life with her latest tattoo: the teeniest, cutest cowboy boot. Tattoo artist Kate of The Ghost Kat, who designed and inked the model and reality star's new...
