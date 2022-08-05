ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

High Air Ground helping Backpack Buddies with donations

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ON7EJ_0h6fv1yJ00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A trampoline park is now enjoying the last month of summer vacation, and to celebrate, you can jump in to help kids prepare for school, and have fun at the same time.

Summer ’22 Festival will take place Saturday at High Air Ground.

This festival will include food vendors, fun on the trampolines, as well as arcade and carnival games.

Those who attend can bring school supplies that will be donated to backpack buddies and receive $2 off their jump pass.

Backpack buddies is an organization in Minot that helps kids get a backpack and school supplies for the year.

“It’s just good for everybody, get the kids out there one last little hoorah before school starts again. Get a snow cone at the shack, come down play some carnival games, just have some fun, do a little community effort, good for everybody,” said High Air Ground Owner Denise Lindbo.

High Air Ground said that there is no minimum or maximum amount of school supplies you can donate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Main Street Minute: Plato’s Closet arrives in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Magic City has welcomed a new unique clothing business. Plato’s Closet just opened, though they are only taking orders to sell currently. They let you bring in your lightly worn clothing and Plato’s employees will inspect the clothing and make an offer.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Rollie Fest remembers an old friend

The Minot Park District gave a special group a thumbs up to enjoy their favorite hobby. The Minot Kite Fliers were able to be spotted today from around Minot. With his Kites high in the sky, Paul Lutzen celebrated the the life of their late friend Rollie Metz, who passed away five years ago.
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Society
kxnet.com

Mud Races benefit Surrey Fire Department

Heading to the racetrack on the weekend is very common in North Dakota, but not all racing is the same. For the first time since 2018 Mud Racing returns to Surrey. In the past this event was put on by the city of Surrey but this year the Surrey Fire Department has come to the rescue.
SURREY, ND
KX News

Ag inside and out: NDDA celebrates Farmer’s Market Week

This week is National Farmer’s Market Week — seven days dedicated to highlighting local agriculture. It’s a perfect time for farmers across the state to share home-grown meat and produce with the residents of their community. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture aims to use the time to not only celebrate these great growers but […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Games#Buddies#Charity#High Air Ground#Nexstar Media Inc
KFYR-TV

Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s never too early to think about next summer, right?. The 2023 North Dakota State Fair is set for July 21-29 at the fairgrounds in Minot, according to the fair’s website. Entertainment for next year’s fair has yet to be announced. More...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Lady A cancels performance at Norsk Høstfest in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Lady A announced today that they are postponing their 2022 Fall Tour, which means they will no longer be performing at this year’s Norsk Høstfest in Minot. According to a press release Norsk Høstfest, ticket holders for the Lady A show will receive an email from Ticketmaster with instructions detailing refund […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state troopers say a 36-year-old man from Missoula, MT was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night. Troopers are investigating the crash on Highway 83, about 7 miles south of Minot, where a Watford City driver came up on a pedestrian in the middle of the left lane. It happened at about 10:10 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not avoid striking the man and no charges are being considered.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
kxnet.com

UPDATED: NDHP investigates fatal pedestrian crash in Ward County

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Montana man was killed Sunday after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old Missoula man was apparently walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Watford City woman.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Business Beat: Esoterica set to close in September

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Esoterica was started by Betty Fedorchak 30 years ago on Main Street in Minot. The store is expected to close by the end of September, or once the items in the store are sold. Fedorchak says she hopes people have good memories of her and...
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy