Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show multiple vehicles involved.

Multiple lanes had been blocked; as of 6:40 p.m., the crash has been cleared.

Further details were not immediately available.

