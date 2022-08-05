ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, WI

Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqFK6_0h6fv05a00

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show multiple vehicles involved.

Multiple lanes had been blocked; as of 6:40 p.m., the crash has been cleared.

Further details were not immediately available.

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here.

